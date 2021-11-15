Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old child who was on life support after being injured in the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, has died.

The child passed away on Sunday after spending days on life support after the deadly incident on 5 November, his family said.

Ezra fell from his father’s shoulders after the man passed out from the crowd pressure of thousands of people. After Ezra fell, he was trampled on by the crowd.

The boy suffered organ damage and brain swelling. He was placed in a medically-induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat his brain, liver, and kidney trauma.

Ezra's family attorney Ben Crump in a statement said: "the Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking."

"We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer," the statement read.

So far 10 people have died and hundreds of others sustained injuries after a huge crowd surge on the opening night of the two-day festival. Around 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Scott’s performance.

Survivors describe not being able to breathe, passing out, and only managing to stay upright with the help of people around them.

The second-youngest victim has been identified as 14-year-old John Hilgert, a high school freshman and athlete. Other victims include Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old with a passion for dance; Rodolfo Angel Peña, a 23-year-old student and aspiring model who intended to become a border patrol agent; a 27-year-old man who died saving his fiancee; and college students Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old woman who was filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head became the ninth victim. She succumbed to her injuries last Wednesday after spending days in the intensive care.

ICU nurse from Houston Madeline Eskins, who attended the Astroworld festival said many first responders had “little to no experience in this type of situation."