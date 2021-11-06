At least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge that occurred on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to officials, the crowd of around 50,000 attendees began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set around 9pm on Friday evening.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance, having spotted fans in distress and requested that security check on their wellbeing and escort them safely out of the crowd.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters: “This is a tragic night. We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and we had scores of individuals that were injured here in this event.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Officials reported that 17 people were taken to hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, while some 300 people were treated for more minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, at a temporary field hospital in NRG Park.

Shortly after people began suffering from injuries, festival organiser Live Nation called off the event and cancelled the second and final day of the concert. Live Nation was not immediately available for comment.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said that an investigation was underway to find out what had happened at the festival, leading towards the mass casualty event, but emphasised that focus was on those who were injured and those who tragically lost their lives.

“Nobody could dream of this,” he said. “I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight.”

“If you don’t have facts, if you don’t have evidence, I’m not going to speak against that. We have hurting families out here.”

“Pray for these families,” he added.

Harris county judge and local politician Lina Hidalgo, described the event as an “extremely tragic night”.

“Our hearts are broken. People go to these events looking fora good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories - it’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities.,” she said.

While identification of those who were injured and killed in the event is ongoing, Ms Hidalgo told reporters that some of the victims who were transported to hospital by ambulance were “as young as 10 years old”.

She urged anyone who was missing a family member who had attended the festival to come to the Wyndam Houston Hotel, at 8686 Kirby, where Houston Police have established an information and reunification centre.

More to follow...