Astroworld Festival - latest: Eight dead after crowd surge during Travis Scott show on ‘tragic night’
At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.
Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.
The surge happened around 9pm Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. Officials transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Pena said. Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.
Astroworld Music Festival cancelled
NRG Park where the Astroworld festival is held has announced that the event is cancelled following the mass casualty incident on day one that left eight people dead and scores injured.
Patient as young as 10-years-old treated, fire chief says
Houston fire chief Samuel Pena told reporters that a patient as young as 10-years-old was treated in the mass casualty incident that led to eight people being killed at the Astroworld music festival.
Missing persons information post set up following mass casualty incident
Houston Police has confirmed that a missing persons information site has been set up to help families looking for loved ones who were at the festival.
“A command post for information on missing persons at #astroworld has been set up at 8686 Kirby (Kirby at 610 Loop) - the Wyndham Hotel. If you need information on a loved one that has not been located please proceed to that address,” it wrote on Twitter.
‘We immediately started doing CPR’ police chief says
Houston police chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front when the tragedy unfolded.
“It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes - suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” he said.
“We immediately started doing CPR.”
Officials did not immediately know what the cause of deaths was, nor had those who had died been identified.
50,000 people attended the festival
Houston fire chief Samuel Pena confirmed that approximately 50,000 people attended the Astroworld music festival with the crowd beginning to compress toward the front of the stage at 9pm creating panic and injuries.
Mr Pena confirmed 17 patients were transferred to the hospital with 11 suffering from cardiac arrest. He confirmed that over 300 people were treated in a field hospital set up at the event.
