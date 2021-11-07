Astroworld Festival – latest: 14-year-old among dead as police say security guard may have been injected with drugs
At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.
A sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott on Friday night turned deadly when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage, crushing some and reportedly leaving them unable to breathe.
The show was called off and 17 people were transported to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, according to Houston fire chief Samuel Pena.
Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up. The crush began just before 9pm local time, with some 50,000 people in attendance.
On Saturday morning the mayor of Houston vowed to “leave [no] stone unturned” as his government investigates the accident, while Mr Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” in a message of love to his fans.
Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.
Officials said that. 14-year-old was among the victims, and that a security guard may have been injected with drugs as the chaos unfolded.
One of the dead was just 14 years old
ICYMI: Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is now giving a press conference. He says one of the people who died was a teenager of just 14 years old.
Of the other seven people who perished, Mr Turner said one was 16 years old, two were 21, one was 23, one was 27, and one’s age remains unknown.
He said 25 were taken to hospital, of which five were under the age of 18, and 13 are still recovering there. Nobody has been reported missing.
Eight lives cut short: Victims range from 14 to 27 years old
Houston police confirm security guard was pricked with needle
Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that one security guard had at the event had been pricked with a needle.
Police chief clarifies security numbers at Astroland
Police Chief Troy Finner said that there were 528 Houston Police officers on site, 755 private security guards and a third-party company provided medics.
'They did nothing': chilling Instagram post describes how concertgoer struggled to get help as guests 'drowned' in the crush
A woman who was in the audience when the crush began has claimed that festival staff repeatedly ignored her attempts to get help.
Seanna Faith McCarty, an artist, described on Instagram on Friday night how she begged for help from a camera operator, a guard, and an emergency dispatcher as guests screamed and struggled to breathe.
Her post may be distressing for some readers, as it vividly describes suffocation and mass panic.
She said: "Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown – in other people. Breathing became something only a few were capable of. The rest were crushed or unable to breathe in the thick, hot air.
"The shoving got harder and harder. If someone’s arms had been up, it was no longer a possibility to put [them] down... our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us.
"More and more people began to scream for help; some began to collapse. The music continued.... the screaming intensified as more people realised they could not breathe. We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us and know something was wrong. None of that came."
As the mass of people swayed and shoved to escape, one individual collapse triggered a cascade of falling people, "like a Jenga tower toppling". Many people were "sucked down" and began to fall on top of one another, "at the mercy of the wave".
The result was "a floor of bodies" three layers deep, with those on the bottom being trampled and some falling unconscious. Eventually Ms McCarty was pulled out over the railing to safety.
However, Ms McCarty then writes that nobody outside the crowd had noticed what was happening. She claims to have climbed a ladder to a camera platform and "screamed over and over again" at staff, but been ignored and then threatened with being thrown off the platform.
She says that other guests, apparently unaware of the tragedy unfolding, booed at her and she climbed down. She called emergency services and begged them to stop the concert, to no avail.
Finally she met two medical staff in red shirts and, backed up by two girls who had been in the crush, persuaded them to intervene.
Her post concludes: "We waited, the two girls and I, and watched people being thrown over the railing, trying to escape the cage we had been in."
Houston mayor says Astroworld event had ‘more security’ than World Series
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said that as the event took place on county property and that security was organised by the city of Houston.
He told The New York Times that the city’s police department had provided hundreds of officers, in addition to “240 or 250 non-police security that were there.”
“We had more security over there than we had at the World Series games,” Mr Turner told the newspaper.
The city’s Houston Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves in the MLB finals.
Security guard may have been injected with drugs
Chief of police Troy Finner has made a shocking suggestion: that a security officer at the concert may have been injected with drugs by an unknown person at the time of the surge.
He said: "One of the narratives [going around] was that some individual was injecting other people with drugs. We do have a report of a security officer, according to the medical staff that treated him last night, that he was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck."
He said the officer was revived with Narcan, a nasal spray used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, and that medical staff "did notice a prick that was similar to what you would get if somebody was trying to inject".
Chief Finner said that this is now a criminal investigation that will involve Houston’s homicide and narcotics divisions.
Child as young a ten was injured in surge
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said the dead ranged from age 16 to age 23, telling CNN: "This is a young crowd."
He also confirmed that one of the injured people was a child, perhaps as young as ten years old.
‘No stone unturned’: Houston mayor calls for investigation
The mayor of Houston has said he will "leave [no] stone unturned" as he launches a “thorough review and investigation” of the Astroworld disaster in his city.
Sylvester Turner, a Democrat who took office in 2015, told CNN he was demanding a "detailed briefing" from Live Nation, the concert organiser, and local emergency agencies on how the event got so out of control.
"We’re not going to leave any stone unturned," he said on Saturday. "We want to look at every single detail to determine what led up to it and what additional steps that need to take place to keep it from happening again, especially in this city."
He also told the New York Times: “We had more security over there than we had at the [baseball] World Series games... we are looking at all potential causes of this incident or what caused the cardiac arrest. We’re not taking anything off the table."
Houston police are watching camera footage and talking with concert promoters and witnesses to find out what happened.
Astroworld organiser has history of safety breaches
The concert company behind the Astroworld Festival was fined for serious safety violations in 2017 by the US government, records reveal.
Live Nation Worldwide was issued a $13,500 (£10,001) penalty by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which was reduced to $2,700 by a judge after appeal.
OSHA’s listing does not give precise details of the problem, but cites a US law regulating harnesses and restraint systems designed to protect employees from falling while working at heights.
It gave the “gravity” of the violation as 10, the highest possible rating.
In another incident, the company was fined $11,000 when a non-union employee was hit by a falling six foot long steel post at an event in California, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Chronicle also reports that Live Nation was sued by a concert guest who broke her leg during a stampede at a Gwen Stefani show in North Carolina in 2016.
That lawsuit describes how a stray remark from Ms Stefani about seating being available near the stage triggered “a stampede rush of patrons from the lawn seating area through the reserved seating area and toward the front of the performance stage, with people knocking over and breaching the security barricades and other security matter”.
Beyond all that, Live Nation remains under special monitoring by the US Justice Department due to allegedly breaking competition law when it merged with Ticketmaster in 2010.
Officials claimed Live Nation had repeatedly retaliated against or threatened concert venues who tried to use competing ticket companies.
