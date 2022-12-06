Athena Strand – update: Mother posts heartwrenching video as neighbours react to Tanner Horner’s murder arrest
Follow the latest developments in the disappearance and death of Athena Strand
Community mourns loss
The heartbroken mother of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand posted a gutwrenching video on social media of the little girl’s sister crying for her sibling days before she was found dead in a ditch.
The video, posted by Maitlyn Presley Gandy on Monday, shows her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy”. Athena lived in Oklahoma with her mother and sister but was visiting her father in Paradise, Texas, at the time.
On Wednesday, Athena vanished from her father’s home and an Amber Alert was issued the next day. Her body was discovered on Friday.
Police said that Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx truck driver, confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.
The suspect’s neighbours spoke out of their shock at his arrest for murder. “I find it just shocking it was him,” one woman said.
FedEx releases statement about arrest of employee
FedEx released a statement expressing its thoughts for Athena Strand’s family following the arrest of one of its employees on charges of murder.
“Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event,” the company said.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.
“At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”
Suspect boasted about dagger in social media post
Following his arrest, Tanner Lynn Horner’s social media posts have come to light.
In one post, seen by The Independent, the suspect boasts about a dagger he says he received as a present.
“Dagger my older brother gave me YEARS ago!,” he captioned an image of the gold blade in December 2014.
That same month, he posted a photo of himself in bed with the caption including a racial slur.
“Layin in bed just thinking f*** you lol n***a im the shit! Haters gonna hate ^-^” he wrote.
What happened to Athena Strand?
Athena vanished without a trace from her home in Paradise on Wednesday (30 November).
The little girl had been dropped off from school at around 4.30pm and was last seen alive at about 5.40pm after she had a quarrel with her stepmother.
Around an hour later, her stepmother went to find the seven-year-old in her room to have dinner but she was nowhere to be found.
Athena was reported missing and, the next day, an Amber Alert was issued.
For the next two days, hundreds of law enforcement officers, family members and local volunteers combed the area desperately trying to find her as her family insisted she wouldn’t have gone off on her own.
Hopes of her safe return were then destroyed on Friday when police confirmed that her body had been discovered in a ditch around six miles from her home.
School districts wear pink in honour of Athena Strand
Students and staff across several school districts in Texas wore pink on Monday in honour of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand.
Athena who was snatched from her father’s home and killed last week with a FedEx driver now in police custody.
Her mother said that her favourite colour was pink.
On Monday, local officials and schools urged people to wear pink in her memory.
At least 20 school districts joined in with the touching tribute.
Tanner Horner’s neighbours react as he’s accused of murdering Athena Strand
Authorities announced on Friday that FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was taken into custody for the murder of Athena, who went missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, on 30 November. Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that Mr Horner confessed to killing Athena within an hour of her abduction.
Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood and that he would leave for weeks at a time before returning home.
Read the full story:
Tanner Horner's neighbours react as he's accused of murdering Athena Strand
Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood
Grandfather says he forgives FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena
The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “five minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.
Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas, and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.
“This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him,” he wrote.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:
Athena Strand’s grandfather says he forgives ‘psycho’ FedEx driver accused of murder
Seven-year-old Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise, Texas, on Wednesday – with her body discovered two days later
Mother shares heartbreaking video of Athena's sister
Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder.
Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her father in Texas. At the time, Ms Gandy said she assured the unconsolable girl that her sister would be back with them in Oklahoma soon.
“That video of [redacted] begging for her sissy was Sunday 11/27 when we thought sissy would only be gone a few days. I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon,’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Ms Gandy wrote.
The Independent has the story:
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
Athena was visiting her father in Texas at the time she went missing on 30 November and was due to return to Oklahoma with her mother and sister in December
Superintendet of school district Athena attended calls for prayers
Rod Townsend, superintendent of Paradise Independent School District, called for the school community to pray for the child and her family.
“It is with a sad and heavy heart that I address you. We lost a precious member of our student body. Athena Strand was tragically lost this past week,” Mr Townsend wrote in a post addressed to the school district’s community of students, staff and parents.
“This world will forever be different because she wasn’t allowed to grow and develop into the precious young lady she was meant to be.”
Texans asked to wear pink to honour 7-year-old Athena Strand
Wise County Judge J D Clark said in a statement that pink was Athena’s favourite colour and urged everyone to wear pink on Monday.
“My heart is so heavy about Athena,” the judge added. “Additionally, I encourage everyone to join me at 6.30pm on Monday on the Courthouse steps to pray for Athena, her family, our first responders and our community.”
Athena’s mother also appealed on social media for parents to dress their children in pink as a tribute to her little girl.
“I put my little girl in pink today for Athena. She said “my favorite color is pink too, we could have been friends” I’m praying so hard for you. And I’m so so sorry,” a mother wrote on Facebook.
FedEx puts out statement after driver is arrested in connection to Athena Strand’s murder
In a statement to Fox4, FedEx said: “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”
Authorities initially said Mr Horner was from the Lake Worth area. The Lake Worth City police chief said in a tweet that he lived near the lake itself.
A Facebook account that appears to belong to the suspect suggested he was a father of one, engaged to be married, and was a vocalist in a local band.
