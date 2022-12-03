Athena Strand update: Missing 7-year-old Texas girl’s body found 6 miles away from her Paradise home
Authorities say FedEx truck driver abducted the child
AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Wise County girl
The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing two days ago has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.
Wise County sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, reported CBS News.
The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday.
Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.
Mr Akin said that at about the time Athena went missing, Horner dropped off a package at the child’s home.She was probably abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house, he said.
ICYMI: Amber Alert continues for Athena Strand
Case transitioned from search to investigation, police say
ICYMI: At a press conference on Friday, authorities in Wise County, Texas, announced that the Athena Strand case was being transitioned from a search to an investigation.
Sheriff Lane Akin cautioned that foul play is not suspected at this time, but it is still in the realm of possibility.
Mr Akin said there is no evidence at this point to suggest that Athena was abducted, but that is also a possibility.
More than 300 volunteers have been assisting a large group of police officers in the search in the 48 hours since Athena vanished.
Dog teams, helicopters and thermal imaging are also being used.
Athena was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans with flowers on the pockets and brown boots.
On the whole, details about her disappearance remain sparse.
Who is Athena Strand?
ICYMI: Seven-year-old Athena Strand has been missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, since Wednesday (30 November).
An Amber Alert was issued for her the following day after she was reported missing by her stepmother, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
The stepmother made the report around 6.40pm Wednesday when she found Athena was not in her room following an argument.
Officials said during a press conference on Friday that the argument was not “unusual” and that the child “walked away” but didn’t come back.
It is believed her health and safety may be in danger and although foul play is not suspected at this time, an abduction has not been ruled out, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.
“Then stepmom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room,” Mr Akin said.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Authorities continue to hunt for missing 7-year-old Texas girl
Athena was last seen wearing a grey and black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown boots
Authorities tape off car on rural road
Video from Texas shows that authorities have taped off a section of road with a car on it, around 10 miles from the home of Athena Strand, according to CBS News.
FBI join police on rural road in Texas
Media on the scene have reported that FBI agents and DPS have joined Wise County sheriff’s deputies along a stretch of rural road 10 miles from where Athena Strand was last seen.
Heavy police presence on rural road several miles from home
Police have gathered at CR4599 road in Wise County, Texas, on Friday evening.
Law enforcement searching ditch seven miles from home
Law enforcement now searching a deep roadside ditch around seven miles from the home where Athena Stroud disappeared from, according to media on the scene.
Sheriff says parents being ‘very cooperative’ in
ICYMI: Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, lives in southern Oklahoma. Ms Gandy told Fox4 that although she has sole custody of the youngster she allowed her to live with her father for the fall semester in Texas.
“They’re very cooperative,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said about the parents. “They certainly are.”
