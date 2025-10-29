Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

AWS outage live updates: Users report outages with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services leaving internet unusable

The reported outage comes after an AWS issue caused major websites to malfunction just over a week ago

Josh Marcus
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:43 GMT
Comments
Amazon Web Services reportedly suffered a major outage on Wednesday, causing issues across a host of websites using the cloud provider
Amazon Web Services reportedly suffered a major outage on Wednesday, causing issues across a host of websites using the cloud provider (Reuters)

Thousands of reports are pouring in Wednesday of issues with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing platform that backs up numerous major companies and parts of the internet.

More than 6,000 outage reports have been filed today with the monitoring site Downdetector.

Amazon has said the marquee service is running normally and pointed to its AWS Health Dashboard as the only authoritative source on what’s going on with the cloud platform. No outages were reported there.

The claims of an outage come barely a week after an AWS issue caused problems across major applications like Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva.

Separately, Microsoft on Wednesday announced ongoing “network availability” issues on Azure, its cloud service, within the Azure Front Door network.

“We are taking two concurrent actions where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services and at the same time rolling back to our last known good state,” the company wrote.

Recommended

Amazon says service is running normally and points to corporate dashboard

There aren’t any ongoing issues with AWS, according to Amazon.

“AWS is operating normally,” the company said in a statement.

“The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard.”

That dashboard does not show any outages at the moment.

Josh Marcus29 October 2025 17:35

Another AWS outage hits

Another Amazon Web Services outage has reportedly hit, impacting thousands.

We’ll be tracking whether today’s reported AWS issue has similar ripple effects to the one that hit last week.

Follow along for the latest updates

Josh Marcus29 October 2025 17:22

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in