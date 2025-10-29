AWS outage live updates: Users report outages with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services leaving internet unusable
Thousands of reports are pouring in Wednesday of issues with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing platform that backs up numerous major companies and parts of the internet.
More than 6,000 outage reports have been filed today with the monitoring site Downdetector.
Amazon has said the marquee service is running normally and pointed to its AWS Health Dashboard as the only authoritative source on what’s going on with the cloud platform. No outages were reported there.
The claims of an outage come barely a week after an AWS issue caused problems across major applications like Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo and Canva.
Separately, Microsoft on Wednesday announced ongoing “network availability” issues on Azure, its cloud service, within the Azure Front Door network.
“We are taking two concurrent actions where we are blocking all changes to the AFD services and at the same time rolling back to our last known good state,” the company wrote.
Amazon says service is running normally and points to corporate dashboard
There aren’t any ongoing issues with AWS, according to Amazon.
“AWS is operating normally,” the company said in a statement.
“The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard.”
That dashboard does not show any outages at the moment.
