Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live: Dali ship owners deny responsibility for crash as temporary channel opens
Ship’s owner Grace Ocean Private Limited and operator Synergy Marine PTE denied any fault over the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that claimed the lives of six construction workers
The owners of the Dali ship have denied all responsibility for the deadly crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore and are seeking a cap of $43.7m for any lawsuit payouts.
In a federal court filing on Monday, the ship’s owner Grace Ocean Private Limited and operator Synergy Marine PTE denied any fault or neglect over the collapse that claimed the lives of six construction workers.
“The [bridge collapse] was not due to any fault, neglect, or want of care on the part of [ship owner & operator], the Vessel, or any persons or entities for whose acts [ship owner & operator] may be responsible,” the filing reads.
The move to limit liability comes as Baltimore officials opened a temporary shipping route around the wreckage on Monday, to get trade and movement of goods in and out of the port back up and running.
Captain David O’Connell described this as “an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore”. A second temporary route for deeper vessels will open in the coming days.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore warned the disaster is a “national economic catastrophe” that may have a wide-ranging impact on the US economy.
“Alternatively, if any such faults caused or contributed to the [bridge collapse], or to any loss or damage arising out of the [bridge collapse], which is denied, such faults were occasioned and occurred without [ship owner & operator] privity or knowledge.”
If they are held responsible in lawsuits, the companies are asking for the cap on the payouts – which they claim would cover the value of the ship after losses and damages.
Could ‘Titanic law’ protect owner of ship in Baltimore bridge crash?
The owner of the ship that collided with the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge has filed a petition in federal court to restrict its amount of liability in the tragedy which resulted in the deaths of six people.
Grace Ocean Private Limited, the owner of the Dali ship, and Synergy Marine Group, the ship’s manager, submitted the filing under the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, a piece of legislation that enables ship owners to limit their liability for certain claims to the value of the vessel and its cargo at the end of its journey.
The law notably protected the makers of the “Titanic”.
After the ship sank in 1912, its owner, White Star Line, was served with hundreds of lawsuits totalling $16m in damages. Citing the 1851 law, the case ultimately made its way to the US Supreme Court. In the end, negotiations outside of court resulted in a settlement of $664,000 in July 1916.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse. Everything we know
The cause of the 26 March collision, which resulted in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, is still unknown. As the investigation is still underway, the mission has shifted from one of recovery to one of clearing the waters.
Following an update by authorities on Saturday, here’s everything we know:
What we know about Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as six people still missing
The Maryland governor warned it will be a ‘very long road’ to recovery as cranes arrive to clear wreckage
‘Relatively small’ 200-tonne debris lifted after 10 hours of work
Workers on Monday were able to remove a 200-tonne piece of debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge after 10 hours of cutting the steel, governor Wes Moore said, calling it “a relatively small lift”.
“We’re talking about something that is almost the size of the Statue of Liberty,” he told reporters, adding that the scale of the project was “enormous”.
“And even the smallest (tasks) are huge,” he added.
Beneath the surface, the job is even more complicated than originally imagined, said US Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath, as the twisted steel is obscured by murky waters darkened by the volume of debris.
“These girders are essentially tangled together, intertwined, making it very difficult to figure out where you need to potentially cut so that we can make that into more manageable sizes to lift them from the water,” he said.
Watch: Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott responds to racist remarks
Stranded crew to remain onboard till end of probe
The stranded 21 crew members on board the Dali cargo vessel will remain on the ship until the completion of the investigation.
The ship has been stuck under Francis Scott Key Bridge debris with 4,000 containers and its mostly Indian crew since last Tuesday after the vessel lost power and collided with a support column of the bridge.
“The crew members are busy with their normal duties on the ship as well as assisting the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard investigators on board,” a spokesperson of Singapore’s Grace Ocean Pte and Synergy Marine told news agency PTI.
The spokesperson said US authorities have begun interviewing the Dali crew members, of whom one is a Sri Lankan national.
“At this time, we do not know how long the investigation process will take and until that process is complete, the crew will remain on board.”
What will a temporary channel in Baltimore port look like?
According to the Unified Command, the temporary channel will be marked with government lighted aids to help navigate ships through the port and around the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Dali ship.
The channel will have a controlling depth of 11 feet, a 264-foot horizontal clearance, and vertical clearance 96 feet.
Officials have said that the current 2,000-yard safety zone around the bridge will remain in place and that no vessel or indiviudals will be allowed to enter that zone.
The launch of a temporary channel comes as officials are trying to limit the toll the disaster will take on local, national and global trade and the economy.
In pics: Race against time to clear debris
Baltimore’s mayor calls for bipartisan Key Bridge repair as he faces GOP opposition
The mayor of the city of Baltimore is calling on Congress to act as a united body in response to the devastation caused by the crash of a massive container ship into his city’s iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge, which destroyed the crossing and has shut down one of the biggest ports on the East Coast.
Mayor Brandon Scott appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation and told guest host Ed O’Keefe that the disaster was more than just an issue for his state, citing the specific sectors likely to be impacted by the expected months-long closure of the port. The Port of Baltimore is the largest import site for foreign automobiles in the United States, and also services other sectors including agriculture.
“This should not be something that has anything or any conversation around party,” he told CBS. “It matters to the global economy.”
Read the full story here:
Baltimore’s mayor calls for bipartisan Key Bridge repair as he faces GOP opposition
Port of Baltimore expected to be out of service for ‘months’
A week later, Dali crew members still stranded on vessel
At least 21 crew members onborad the Dali container vessel were stranded on the ship for the last week since the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
The ship has been stuck under steel bridge debris with 4,000 containers and its mostly Indian crew since last Tuesday after the vessel lost power and collided with a support column of the bridge.
The stranded men were “rattled” and keeping quiet about their situation as the investigation continues, said Joshua Messick, the executive director of non-profit Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center.
“They’re not saying much at all to anyone who has been in touch with them,” he told BBC.
“They didn’t have WiFi until Saturday and they didn’t really know what the perception of the rest of the world was. They weren’t sure if they were being blamed, or demonised. They just didn’t know what to expect.”
“They are also in a very sensitive situation. What they can say can reflect on the company. I would imagine that they’ve been advised to keep a low-profile for the time being,” Mr Messick added.
