The body of a third victim has been recovered by divers from the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, it was announced on Friday.

The Unified Command confirmed dive teams recovered the body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval at around 10.30am on Friday, officials said.

Earlier, Joe Biden got an aerial tour onboard Marine One of the wreckage of the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Friday and was set to meet with the families of the six construction workers who lost their lives.

More than one week on from the fatal accident in Baltimore– the president flew over the collapsed bridge with officials including Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

The US Army has now given a timeline for the reopening of the Port of Baltimore – announcing that a third channel, which will be 35-feet deep and 280-feet wide, will open at the end of April.

Then, by the end of May, the port will be fully open.

Currently, two temporary channels are open with depths of 11 and 15 feet – allowing some passage but not big enough for container ships, like the Dali, to travel through.

This comes as new video footage has been released showing dive teams entering the water around the wreckage – revealing the challenging conditions authorities are working in.