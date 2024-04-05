Baltimore Key Bridge collapse updates: Biden to visit crash site today as timeline given for port reopening
On Thursday, US Army officials said they plan to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore by the end of May
President Joe Biden will head to Baltimore today to visit the scene of the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and meet with the families of the six construction workers who lost their lives.
On Friday – more than one week on from the fatal accident – the president will take an aerial tour of the bridge with officials including Maryland Governor Wes Moore and delivers remarks reaffirming “his commitment to the people of Baltimore” as the bridge is rebuilt and the port is on its way to reopening, the White House said.
The US Army has now given a timeline for the reopening of the Port of Baltimore – announcing that a third channel, which will be 35-feet deep and 280-feet wide, will open at the end of April.
Then, by the end of May, the port will be fully open.
Currently, two temporary channels are open with depths of 11 and 15 feet – allowing some passage but not big enough for container ships, like the Dali, to travel through.
This comes as new video footage has been released showing dive teams entering the water around the wreckage – revealing the challenging conditions authorities are working in.
Gov Wes Moore gives an update one week after bridge’s collapse
Timeline given for reopening of Baltimore port
The US Army Corps of Engineers has announced a “tentative” timeline for the reopening of the vital shipping channel near the Port of Baltimore, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge.
The Corps said it expects to open a channel 280-feet wide and 35-feet deep by the end of April, and reopen the permanent 700-foot wide, 50-foot deep channel by the end of May.
Currently, vessel traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore remains suspended. Trucks however are still being processed inside the facility’s marine terminals.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to work through this unimaginable situation. We thank all of our incredible federal, state, and local partners who are working around the clock to make this happen,” the Corps said in a statement on Thursday evening.
“We remind everyone to keep their thoughts on the families that have suffered unreplaceable losses. Thank you to all of our valued business partners for your continued support of the Port of Baltimore during this incredibly difficult time.”
Biden’s visit to Baltimore: The schedule
12.30pm ET – President receives an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan, and Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the US Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon
1.35pm ET – President participates in an operational briefing on response and recovery efforts with the Maryland Transportation Authority
1.55pm ET – Mr Biden meets with federal personnel, state and local officials, and first responders
2.30pm ET – President delivers remarks reaffirming his commitment to the people of Baltimore as they rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reopen the Port of Baltimore
3.15pm ET – President meets with the loved ones of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed
First vessel passes through new temporary channel
Biden to head to Baltimore bridge collapse site today
President Joe Biden will head to Baltimore today to visit the scene of the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
On Friday – more than one week on from the fatal accident – the president will take an aerial tour of the bridge with officials including Maryland Governor Wes Moore and meet with the families of the six construction workers who lost their lives
The White House said in an announcement that the president will then “deliver remarks reaffirming his commitment to the people of Baltimore as they rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reopen the Port of Baltimore”.
Maryland lawmakers hold hearing on emergency legislation for port workers
Local leaders acknowledge ‘long road’ ahead
Today marked one week since the fatal collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge, which took six construction workers’ lives.
Speaking at a Tuesday press conference, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident an “unpseakable tragedy.”
He added, “the road ahead is long and difficult” but we will “utilize every tool” to support the community and businesses.
Leaders also underscored that the bad weather has made the mission to clear the wreckage even more difficult.
US Army Corps of Engineers Col Estee Pinchasin shed light on some of the salvage efforts.
The state of the wreckage has made it difficult to know “where to cut, how to cut” into the tresses submerged in the water. She added, the workers are operating in an “extremely unforgiving” area, but they are developing a plan.
“The compelxity is even more complex than we thought,” Gov Moore said, adding “there are still a lot of unknowns.”
Sen Ben Cardin praised Mitch McConnell’s ‘positive comments'
Maryland Sen Ben Cardin thanked his colleague Sen Mitch McConnell for his “positive comments” that he made earlier in the day.
Mr McConnell said in a radio interview, “In situations like that, whether it’s a hurricane in Florida or an accident like this, the federal government will step up and do the lion’s share of it.”
His comments come after Republicans have criticised the call from Maryland leaders — and President Biden— to use federal funds to pay for the cost of rebuilding the bridge.
In case you missed it, John Bowden has the full story about GOP’s opposition to the use of federal funds for the bridge’s reconstruction:
Baltimore’s mayor calls for bipartisan Key Bridge repair as he faces GOP opposition
Port of Baltimore expected to be out of service for ‘months’
