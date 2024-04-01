✕ Close Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott responds to racist remarks

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Baltimore officials have opened a temporary shipping route around the wreckage of the Francis Key Scott Key Bridge in a bid to get trade and movement of goods in and out of the port up and running as soon as possible.

Captain David O’Connell described this as “an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore”. A second temporary route for deeper vessels will open in the oncoming days, officials said.

The first section of the collapsed bridge was removed from the Patapsco River over the weekend, marking an important step towards removing the wreckage and getting the crucial port back up and running.

After removing a 200-tonne segment, workers are now focusing on lifting a 350-tonne section of the bridge while leaving the crumpled part resting on the bow of the Dali container ship. Meanwhile, parts of the wreckage have reportedly been discovered on nearby beaches.

The progress comes after Maryland Governor Wes Moore warned the disaster is a “national economic catastrophe” that may have a wide-ranging impact on the US economy.

“People have to remember this is not a Baltimore catastrophe, not a Maryland catastrophe,” he told CNN on Sunday.