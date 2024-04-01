Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live: Temporary channels to open amid warning of ‘national economic catastrophe’
Baltimore officials have opened a temporary shipping route around the wreckage of the Francis Key Scott Key Bridge in a bid to get trade and movement of goods in and out of the port up and running as soon as possible.
Captain David O’Connell described this as “an important first step along the road to reopening the port of Baltimore”. A second temporary route for deeper vessels will open in the oncoming days, officials said.
The first section of the collapsed bridge was removed from the Patapsco River over the weekend, marking an important step towards removing the wreckage and getting the crucial port back up and running.
After removing a 200-tonne segment, workers are now focusing on lifting a 350-tonne section of the bridge while leaving the crumpled part resting on the bow of the Dali container ship. Meanwhile, parts of the wreckage have reportedly been discovered on nearby beaches.
The progress comes after Maryland Governor Wes Moore warned the disaster is a “national economic catastrophe” that may have a wide-ranging impact on the US economy.
“People have to remember this is not a Baltimore catastrophe, not a Maryland catastrophe,” he told CNN on Sunday.
Baker commuting over Baltimore bridge did not hear crash because of loud radio
A Baltimore baker who drove over the Francis Scott Key Bridge seconds before its collapse, says he had been blissfully unaware of the catastrophe until receiving a call from a panicked co-worker.
Larry Desantis told the Baltimore Banner that despite being in the immediate vicinity he had not heard the container ship collide with the bridge because he had been playing his car radio loudly.
Mr Desantis, head baker at Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk, had been travelling on his regular commute in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
According to the Banner, he had made it off the bridge around 1:27am. About a minute later, at around 1.29am the bridge collapsed.
Governor Wes Moore says second temporary channel to open in oncoming days
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Governor Wes Moore said that a second southwest channel will be constructed to help deeper vessels coming into the area. The channel will measure 15 feet deep and will open this week.
“The work is moving”, Mr Moore said. “This mission continues”. Separately, he said, authorities would be moving this afternoon to help remove a 350 tonne piece of the bridge pending weather conditions, specifically lightening.
“The scale of this project is enormous”, he said.
Photos of debris washing up on Maryland beaches
Brian Chisholm, a Republican state delegate said that constituents in Anne Arundel County are reporting sightings of wreckage washing up on local beaches.
Fund for families has now reached over $300,000, Baltimore mayor says
A fund for the families has now reached over $300,000, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M Scott said in an interview with CBS News.
“The human impact of this unthinkable tragedy remains our first priority — supporting the families of those we lost and addressing the effects this will have on Baltimore,” Mr Scott said on X. “And we will remain focused on the mission at hand”.
Anyone wanting to donate can do so here.
Governor Wes Moore announces four directives during news conference
The governor said he had the following directives: Recover the four remaining victims, clear the channel and reopen to traffic, take care of Port of Baltimore workers going without work and rebuild the Key Bridge.
Owner of “Dali” attempts to restrict liability using Titanic-era law
The owner of the ship, Grace Ocean Private Ltd, and the manager of the ship, Synergy Marine Group, filed a petition for exoneration from or limitation of liability in US District Court in Baltimore on Monday, according to the Baltimore Banner.
The Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, which was used to help protect the makers of the “Titanic”, allows ship owners to attempt to limit their liability to the value of the ship and its cargo at the end of the trip.
Maryland delegate says pieces of bridge are being found on nearby beaches
Brian Chisholm, a Republican member of the Maryland State Delegation representing Anne Arundel County, said his constituents have been finding pieces of the bridge washed up on nearby shores in the Riviera Beach communities, close to the site of the collapse. The Stoney Creek side of the beach has been particularly hard, he said.
Officials have now established a debris reporting hotline at (410) 205-6625, he added.
Business recovery centres now open to help small businesses impacted by Port of Baltimore closure
Two of the centres opened in Baltimore County on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M Scott announced on X. The aim of the centres is to help process emergency relief to business owners.
