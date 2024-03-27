Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: ‘No hope’ for six missing men as search suspended
Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a cargo ship crashed into it
The search for six missing men, all construction workers who fell from the Patapsco River, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been called off.
Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding the missing men alive due to the frigid water and the length of time elapsed since the accident.
The collapse occurred after a ship collided around with the bridge around 1am on Tuesday, in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people were rescued from the water, with one in critical condition and the other rejecting medical attention. Officials said eight men were originally unaccounted for.
“Based on the length of time that we’ve gone in this search the extensive search efforts that have gone into it, the water temperature, at this point we do not believe we are going to find these individuals alive,” the official said.
“The coast guard’s not going away, none of our partners are going away, but we’re just going to transition into a different phase.”
The cargo-carrying vessel, called the Dali, crashed into a pillar of the bridge approximately 30 minutes after setting sail on its 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.
Cargo ship had valid certificates, says Singapore port authorities
The “Dali” cargo vessel involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse had valid certificates on its structural integrity and equipment functionality at the time of the incident, Singapore’s Marine and Ports Authority said.
The ship had also passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September last year, it added.
Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico nationals missing after bridge collapse
The six people who are unaccounted for after the Key Bridge collapse were part of a construction crew filling potholes on the bridge, said Paul Wiedefeld, the state’s transportation secretary.
Guatemala’s consulate in Maryland said two of the missing were citizens of the Central American nation.
Honduras’ deputy foreign affairs minister Antonio Garcia said that a Honduran citizen, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, was missing, the Associated Press reported.
Mexico’s Washington consulate said via social media X that citizens of that nation were also among the missing. It did not say how many.
A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said that the workers were presumed dead given the water’s depth and how much time had passed.
Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, said the crew was working in the middle of the bridge when it came down.
“This was so completely unforeseen,” he said.“We don’t know what else to say. We take such great pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flaggers.”
Maryland transportation authority gives guidance after bridge collision
Ship issued mayday calls moments before bridge collision
Crew members onboard the cargo vessel “Dali” issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span, Maryland’s governor Wes Moore said.
As the vessel neared the bridge, puffs of black smoke could be seen as the lights flickered on and off. It struck one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy, and a section of the span came to rest on the bow.
With the ship barreling toward the bridge at “a very, very rapid speed”, authorities had just enough time to stop cars from coming over the bridge, Mr Moore said.
“These people are heroes,” he said. “They saved lives last night.”
Bridge was named after Francis Scott Key
A major bridge that collapsed in Baltimore after getting hit by a ship is named for Francis Scott Key, who turned a wartime experience in the early 19th century into the poem that became the national anthem of the United States.
Key was a prominent attorney in the region during the first half of the 19th century. In September 1814, two years after the War of 1812 had started between the United States and the British, he was on a ship to negotiate an American prisoner’s release and witnessed a 25-hour British bombardment of Fort McHenry.
From his vantage point on the Patapsco River, the 35-year-old Key was able to see that the American flag stayed up through the hours of darkness and was still at the top of the fort when the morning came. He turned it into a poem.
“And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” as one of Key’s original lines says. The rockets and bombs later became plural.
NTSB sending team to investigate Baltimore bridge collapse
The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is sending a team to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Biden sends federal resources to Baltimore
Five vehicles found submerged in water
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told CNN that authorities found three passenger vehicles, a cement truck and another vehicle submerged in the water, using infrared and side-scan sonar technology.
So far only two people have been rescued but six people who were conducting construction on the bridge are thought to be missing.
Dive teams are working to perform search missions.
Harbor pilots were directing ship at time of collision
At the time of the Dali crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, harbor pilots were directing the ship, as customary when ships enter ports or canals.
None of the 23 crew members were injured.
Conditions also dangerous for divers involved in Baltimore bridge collapse search
US Coast Guard officials said that conditions for search divers were also treacherous, after calling off the search for six missing men.
The water temperature in the Patapsco River as well as debris from the bridge floating in the water all make recovery extremely challenging, according to one official.
“We do not want to injure any of these first responders in this recovery effort,” he said on Tuesday, adding that the jagged debris could easily puncture a diver’s airline.
Structural engineers will be brought in to help divers understand how to navigate the twisted metal of the bridge.
