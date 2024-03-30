Baltimore Key Bridge collapse latest: Massive crane arrives to haul wreckage as clean-up plan revealed
President Joe Biden is set to visit Baltimore next week
Enormous cranes have started to arrive in Baltimore to help clear the wreckage after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge — an essential step before recovery efforts to find the missing construction workers continue, officials say.
A massive cleanup operation is now underway to clear the wreckage of the bridge from the river, with huge crane ships, and thousands of relief workers headed for Baltimore.
One of the cranes, the Chesapeake 1000, is capable of lifting 1,000 tonnes — but the bridge is estimated to weigh around three or four times that, so it will need to be cut into sections, Maryland governor Wes Moore said.
Mr Moore surveyed the scene and saw shipping containers ripped apart “like papier-mache.”
To understand the scale the teams are working with, the governor said that the freight was roughly the size of the Eiffel Tower.
“The best minds in the world” are working on the plans for removal, Mr Moore said.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said on Friday he will go to Baltimore next week.
He also announced he has approved $60m in initial aid to rebuild the bridge.
Dundalk baker one of the last to drive over Francis Scott Key bridge
Larry Desantis, a baker from Dundalk, may have been one of the last people to ever drive across the Francis Scott Key bridge before its collapse.
Mr Desantis, who was on his normal commute across the bridge early on Tuesday morning, said he had not even realised the bridge had collapsed until after having driven over it. He told the Baltimore Banner that he didn’t hear the boom of the bridge crashing down because he had the radio playing.
“I didn’t even know anything was going on, but it was just really eerie when I got off of the bridge and there was nothing [behind me],” Mr Desantis told the Banner. “Because with Amazon there, I’ll see 20 Amazon trucks every morning. I don’t care what day of the week it is. Nothing. There was absolutely nothing.”
He added: “I think about it, I might not be here now if I had been just a little bit later...Just a minute would’ve changed everything. It’s scary, you know.”
Mr Desantis said that later, after checking in with his wife, he had gotten a call from a detective to make sure he was safe, though he was not sure how his car registration was obtained.
“They just wanted to know how many people they had to look for. That’s what he told me,” he said.
Despite his brush with death, Mr Desantis has gone into work each day since the bridge collapse, at Herman’s Bakery in Dundalk. Now, his commute on an alternative route takes close to an hour, whereas before it was 20 minutes, he told the Banner.
WATCH: NTSB releases new video on board Dali ship after Baltimore bridge collapse
Republican slams President Biden’s pledge to use federal funds to rebuild bridge
Earlier this week, Mr Biden said that he would “move heaven and earth” to reopen the bridge “as soon as humanly possible,” adding that he intended to use federal resources to fund the “entire cost” of the project.
“It was kind of outrageous immediately for Biden to express in this tragedy the idea that he’s going to use federal funds to pay for the entirety [of the bridge],” GOP Rep Dan Meuser told Fox News. “First reaction, frankly the only reaction, tends to be to spend.”
The Pennsylvania Republican proposed using funds from the government of Singapore, since the Dali was managed by Synergy Marine Group, a company based in the country. “We just can’t take the easy route all the time and just try to spend the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “There’s no thought. Just spend.”
Fundraisers garner $200k for families of victims
One GoFundMe page raised over $98,000 in just nine hours.
The fundraiser, organised by the volunteer group Latino Racial Justice Circle, explained that the cash would be “distributed directly” to the “families of the victims” of the bridge collapse.
Eight construction workers, employed by Brawners Builders, were filling potholes in the early hours of 26 March, when the Dali container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge, causing them to fall into the Patapsco River.
While early search efforts led to the safe rescue of two men, six others were killed in the accident.
All of the missing men from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, Col Roland Butler Jr of Maryland State Police said at a press conference.
The organisers of the fundraiser wrote, “We know that the 6 victims were all Latino immigrants,” some of whom “were supporting partners and children in the Southeast Baltimore and Dundalk communities.”
“As they move forward with their shock and grief, the families will need support with basic needs, such as rent, groceries, and utilities,” they wrote.
Baltimore Key Bridge worker reveals last-minute shift change saved his life
A construction worker from Baltimore has revealed how he narrowly escaped the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse thanks to a last-minute change in his work shift.
Moises Diaz, a 45-year-old worker at Brawny Builders, told the New York Post that he should have been working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning but asked to switch his shift.
“If I didn’t ask to switch, I would have been in the water right now,” Mr Diaz said through a translator.
“It’s tragic,” Mr Diaz continued. “I’m really appreciative that I wasn’t on the bridge. I give thanks to God.”
Mr Diaz’s colleagues weren’t so lucky.
Clearing the debris could take a while, expert says
Officials announced that the search efforts have concluded and they have now moved into the clean-up process.
“This is daunting. This is complicated,” Maryland Gov Wes Moore said about the start of the process. He did not provide a timeline for how long it would take, but warned: Our timeline will be long...People should rest assured we are going to get this done.”
The process could take “a few weeks,” James Bell, president of Chicago-based company ADCO Environmental Services, told the Washington Post.
“The hazmat crew always goes in after the emergency responders,” Mr Bell said.
“You have to remove the hazards, so that when you bring your new workers in to start removing the bridge, they’re not in harm’s way.”
Watch: Massive crane arrives to haul wreckage
The largest crane on the US eastern seaboard has been called in to help clear the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Shipments in and out of one of America’s busiest ports are suspended while the wreckage hangs over the cargo ship that crashed into it.
Crews were still surveying the damage as of midday on Friday 29 March and a search for the bodies of four workers remains on hold because of the dangers of diving amongst the wreckage.
The crane, which can lift up to 1,000 tons, arrived late Thursday night and is expected to start hauling debris out of the water on Saturday morning.
A cargo ship crashed into the Key Bridge early on Tuesday, sending the structure tumbling into the Patapsco River.
Watch here:
Construction worker ‘miraculously’ survives Baltimore bridge collapse without knowing how to swim
A construction worker who was part of the team on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed early on Tuesday morning in Baltimore, miraculously survived the incident despite not knowing how to swim.
Julio Cervantes’ and seven other workers from Mexico and Central America were taking a break inside their cars just moments before the bridge collapsed around 1:30am.
Mr Cervantes and another man were rescued the same day. The remains of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, were recovered by searchers.
He was taken to the hospital with a chest wound and was released the same day
“My husband doesn’t know how to swim. It is a miracle he survived,” the wife of Cervantes, who did not wish to reveal her name, told NBC.
Transport secretary responds to 'wild conspiracy theories' over Baltimore bridge collapse
Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said the "misinformation or disinformation" spreading on social media following the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse has been "upsetting" for his department.
Speaking with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, the transport secretary said his department was not in the habit of dealing with rampant conspiracies or "that kind of wild thinking".
"But unfortunately, it is a fact of life in America today," he said.
"What's really upsetting of course is that when misinformation or disinformation circulates that is not without victims."
Speculations about how the bridge collapsed and what happened in the final hours have ranged from cyber attacks to the captain of the ship having side-effects from Covid vaccine, Ms Collins said.
Mr Buttigieg said what his department needs right now is "good and factual information".
"We as a department need good factual information about how this happened so that we can include that in future decisions on everything from maritime and shipping policy to bridge design for the 2030 2040," he told CNN.
"All of that requires being grounded in fact and that's what we're doing," he said, adding that he respects independent work.
Why did the Baltimore bridge collapse so quickly?
A huge shipping vessel that collided with a major bridge in Baltimore has left numerous people missing and could cause significant economic and social disruption, experts say.
Many questions remain about the collision, including why the ship hit with the bridge in the first place. But many of them are structural: how was the ship able to reach the bridge, why was it not protected against such collisions, and why the bridge collapsed so quickly once the collision had happened.
Experts say it may be too early to say exactly what happened during the collision and the collapse that resulted. But they caution that bridges of this kind are specifically built with protections against such crashes – and that it may have required a huge impact to make the bridge fall in this way.
