✕ Close Baltimore to receive $60 million in federal funds to rebuild

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Enormous cranes have started to arrive in Baltimore to help clear the wreckage after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge — an essential step before recovery efforts to find the missing construction workers continue, officials say.

A massive cleanup operation is now underway to clear the wreckage of the bridge from the river, with huge crane ships, and thousands of relief workers headed for Baltimore.

One of the cranes, the Chesapeake 1000, is capable of lifting 1,000 tonnes — but the bridge is estimated to weigh around three or four times that, so it will need to be cut into sections, Maryland governor Wes Moore said.

Mr Moore surveyed the scene and saw shipping containers ripped apart “like papier-mache.”

To understand the scale the teams are working with, the governor said that the freight was roughly the size of the Eiffel Tower.

“The best minds in the world” are working on the plans for removal, Mr Moore said.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said on Friday he will go to Baltimore next week.

He also announced he has approved $60m in initial aid to rebuild the bridge.