Baltimore Key Bridge collapse latest: Workers start removing first piece of wreckage from water
President Joe Biden is set to visit Baltimore next week
Crews started lifting the first section of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water on Saturday, a move aimed at allowing access for barges and tugboats to reach the disaster site.
The workers are currently focusing on lifting a section of the bridge while leaving the crumpled part resting on the bow of the Dali, the container ship responsible for the bridge collapse, officials said.
The operation involved cutting a piece just north of the channel and lifting it with a 160-ton marine crane onto a barge.
It comes after enormous cranes arrived in Baltimore to help clear the wreckage, which officials say is an essential step before recovery efforts to find the missing construction workers.
One of the cranes, the Chesapeake 1000, is capable of lifting 1,000 tonnes — but the bridge is estimated to weigh around three or four times that, so it will need to be cut into sections,
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said on Friday he will go to Baltimore next week.
He also announced he has approved $60m in initial aid to rebuild the bridge.
Recap: Four bodies remain unaccounted for
Four bodies are still missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning.
Divers found the two victims trapped in a red pickup truck a little before 10 am on Wednesday in about 25 feet of water around the bridge’s middle span.
They were identified as construction workers Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, Maryland.
Meanwhile, four other missing construction workers remain unaccounted for.
On Tuesday, officials said two people had been rescued alive from the water. One was uninjured while the other was in a serious condition.
Though search efforts were previously paused, Maryland authorities say that rescue divers are currently “on standby” and will return to the waters when conditions improve.
How long will it take to rebuild the Baltimore bridge?
Rebuilding Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge could be a lengthy process and will depend on whether any of the remaining structures can be salvaged.
Experts say it could take anywhere from 18 months to several years.
It took five years to construct the original bridge from 1972-1977.
Biden told teams to ‘move heaven and earth’ to aid bridge collapse emergency response
President Joe Biden intructed federal authorities to “move heaven and earth” to help with emergency responses to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge on Tuesday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president had directed a “whole-of-government response” and wanted work to begin on rebuilding the bridge “as soon as humanly possible”.
“After he was briefed on the collapse, President Biden immediately instructed his team to move heaven and earth to aid in the emergency response and help build — rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible,” Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters at a press conference.
“Within hours of the bridge’s collapse, President Biden spoke to Governor Moore, Senator Cardin, Senator Van Hollen, Congressman Mfume, as well as Baltimore’s mayor and county executive. The President’s message to them was clear: We will be with the people of Baltimore every step of the way.”
She added that Mr Biden remains in close contact with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The president is due to visit Baltimore next week.
Crews begin work to lift a piece of collapsed bridge
Crews started lifting the first section of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the water on Saturday, a move aimed at allowing access for barges and tugboats to reach the disaster site.
Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said that a collaborative effort involving teams from the Coast Guard, the US Navy's salvage arm, and the US Army Corps of Engineers is underway.
The workers are currently focusing on lifting a section of the bridge while leaving the crumpled part resting on the bow of the Dali, the container ship responsible for the bridge collapse, officials said.
The operation on Saturday involved cutting a piece just north of the channel and lifting it with a 160-ton marine crane onto a barge. A larger, 1,000-ton crane is also deployed at the bridge site.
Once lifted, the piece will be transported to Tradepoint Atlantic, the former Bethlehem Steel Mill site, which is being transformed into a distribution centre.
Governor Wes Moore declined to provide a timeline for this portion of the clearance work.
"It's not going to take hours," he said. "It's not going to take days, but once we complete this phase of the work, we can move more tugs and more barges and more boats into the area to accelerate our recovery."
In photos: the scene of the collapse
Pete Buttigieg bashes misinformation surrounding cause of collapse
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called it “upsetting” that in the face of tragedy – the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge – conspiracy theories have circulated to explain what caused the disaster that left six people to be presumed dead.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pointed out there have been “wild conspiracy theories” about what caused the disaster, ranging from a cyberattack, the captain having side effects from a Covid-19 vaccine, and blaming the Obamas.
She asked Mr Buttigieg whether he thought he would have to combat these conspiracy theories in the midst of a crisis?
“We’re in the business of dealing with roads and bridges and sometimes ships and trains,” he said. “So we are not in the habit as a Department of Transportation, of being in the business of dealing with conspiracies, or conspiracy theories or that kind of wild thinking. But unfortunately, it is a fact of life in America today.
“What’s really upsetting is when misinformation or disinformation circulates, that is not without victims.
“This is a human tragedy,” Mr Buttigieg said, adding that six men lost their lives.
First stage of removing debris by crane ‘remarkably important moment'
Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that the first debris lift, due to take place later on Saturday, was a “remarkably important moment”.
Mr Moore told reporters at a press conference that the piece of bridge scheduled to be removed by crane was not one currently on top of the Dali container ship.
“We still do not yet have a timeline as to when we can actually begin lifting pieces off of the Dali, but we know that today is a remarkably important moment, but one that still is going to take further evaluation as to what type of impact that’s going to have on the remainder of the mission,” he said.
Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath added: “The piece of the northern part of the bridge is going to be lifted today, I believe has been cut... I can’t tell you where they are in the stage of the actual lifting but is scheduled to be lifted today.”
Mr Gilreath said he was unsure of the exact dimensions of the piece, but that it was part of the “top section” of the bridge.
“It’s gonna take the day to do it. I mean, they had to do the engineering process to plan how we could make those cuts,” he said. “They’re making those cuts, then they’re going to have to put straps to rig it, and then they will rig it and they will set it on a barge so it can be brought back here.”
Maryland Governor: Bridge emergency response is a ‘round the clock operation'
At a press conference on Saturday, Maryland Governor Wes Moore told reporters that ongoing work in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key bridge was a “round the clock operation”.
“Our work has only accelerated and we have a series of 24/7 operations currently underway,” he said.
“Unified Command are conducting planning and engineering assessments 24 hours a day. We have assets on the water, enforcing safety zones 24 hours a day. We have assessments on the Dali being conducted 24 hours a day.
“This is an around the clock operation. And we’re going to ramp up our 24/7 posture in the coming days.”
Watch: Baltimore to receive $60 million in federal funds to rebuild
Coast Guard chief details debris removal process
On Saturday Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said that crane-lift operations to remove parts of the Francis Scott Key bridge were underway.
Mr Gilreath said the first piece of the bridge to be removed was a “top section” but he was unable to specify demensions. Engineers must first cut up the bridge before it can be moved.
“They're gonna get it into a size that they can manage with the crane that they have to lift it. The crane I believe is 160 tonne lift crane and... it's gonna take the day to do it,” he said.
“I mean, they had to do the engineering process to plan how we could make those cuts. They're making those cuts, then they're going to have to put straps to rig it and then they will rig it and they will set it on a barge so it can be brought back here.”
