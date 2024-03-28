✕ Close Moment bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision

The first two bodies have been recovered from the Patapsco River after the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, authorities said at a press conference on Wednesday. State officials announced they have suspended recovery operations, citing safety concerns for divers and an inability to reach vehicles still trapped within the submerged remains of the structure. The mission is now a salvage one, officials said.

The men have been identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26.

All of the construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge when the Dali container cargo ship collided with one of its supports and brought it down in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Two of the men were immediately rescued from the scene.

A rescue effort was called off on Tuesday night as Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding the men alive due to the frigid water and the length of time since the accident.

Officials say they do not know when the bridge or port will be reopened, sparking fears about the disruption to trade likely to result from the tragedy.

The busy Port of Baltimore employs 8,000 area residents, generating $2m a day in wages.