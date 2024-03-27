Baltimore Key Bridge collapse – updates: Six construction workers presumed dead as trade chaos feared
Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a cargo ship crashed into it
Six construction workers are now presumed dead following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday.
A search and rescue mission for the six missing men, all construction workers who fell from the Patapsco River, was called off on Tuesday night when Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding them alive due to the frigid water and the length of time since the accident.
The search and rescue operation, which resumed on Wednesday morning, has now shifted to a recovery mission.
It comes as fears over the economic and trade disruption caused by the bridge collapse mount.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge has long been a critical link for trucking and motor vehicles linking Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. It was also the busiest in the US for car shipments, handling more than 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration.
Rep Carol Miller, who sits on the trade subcommittee, told Fox News the bridge collapse will “affect trade.” “I’m worried about the families and all of the inconvenience that will occur because the bridge is gone. It was such a good link,” she said.
Company that chartered Dali retaliated against seamen for reporting safety concerns, OSHA says
Maersk Line Limited, the Danish company that admitted to chartering the container ship the hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, had previously been investigated by US officials for retaliating against seamen that reported safety concerns.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the company suspended and terminated a seaman illegally after the seaman reported numerous safety concerns about a company vessel to the US Coast Guard, the agency said in a news release.
The crew reported the following specific concerns, the agency said:
- Gear used to release lifeboats did not work properly and needed repair and replacement.
- On several occasions, a ship’s trainee was alone and unsupervised while on ship’s watch, including during one incident when a fuel and oil spill occurred that took the crew two days to clean, and could have created an environmental spill.
- Crew members possessing and possibly consuming alcohol onboard.
- Two leaks in the starboard tunnel, found during an inspection, and the bilge system caused flooding in cargo holds and needed need of repair.
- Rusted, corroded and broken deck sockets needed repair and replacement.
The company issued the following statement to CNBC: “We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected...
“No Maersk crew and personnel were onboard the vessel. We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed.”
Pete Buttigieg: Investigation ongoing into Key Bridge cargo ship crash
Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said an investigation is ongoing into who is responsible for the Key Bridge cargo ship crash.
“To be clear: if any private party is responsible and accountable for this, then they will be held accountable,” he told CNN.
“But we can’t wait for that to play out to get to work right now,” he said.
US divers recover data recorder from crashed ship in Baltimore -NTSB
Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have boarded the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge and recovered its data recorder, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Wednesday.
The recorder will be analyzed and the agency will also examine whether dirty fuel played a role in the ship’s power loss as part of its investigation into Tuesday’s collision, Homendy told CNN.
Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with community note for suggesting Baltimore bridge collapse was a terrorist attack
Firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was hit with a community note on Tuesday after she suggested the Baltimore bridge collapse should be investigated as a potential terrorist attack.
“There should be a serious investigation into the horrifying tragedy of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland. Is this an intentional attack or an accident? Praying for the victims, survivors, and families,” she wrote on X.
Her post was later hit with a community note, a feature that allows X users to provide corrections or missing context to the posts of others. In this case, the note cited a statement from Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley in which he said there is “absolutely no indication” that the collapse was the result of an intentional act.
It also cited Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who confirmed that the crew of the container ship that crashed into the bridge had sent a mayday alert after the vessel lost power, allowing authorities to stop traffic across the bridge.
While the exact cause of the crash is still unknown, authorities ruled out terrorism and said the crash was not intentional.
City council member says one body recovered but later recants
Baltimore City Council Member Phylicia Porter told CNN that one body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 13 hours after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, but later said she misspoke.
Police and dive teams have been searching for six missing individuals who are believed to have fallen into the river after a cargo ship rammed into the bridge Tuesday morning.
‘Hero’ crew of ship which hit Baltimore Key Bridge saved lives by sounding mayday alarm moments before impact
Crew members onboard the Dali cargo ship have been praised for saving countless lives by raising a mayday alarm just moments before the vessel hit the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The Singapore-flagged shipping vessel slammed into one of the pillars at around 1.30am (local time) on Tuesday, causing a long span of the bridge to instantly crumple into the Patapsco River.
At least eight people went into the water and six of them – all construction workers – were presumed dead due to the frigid water and the length of time elapsed since the accident.
Read more:
Ship crew hailed as ‘heroes’ for mayday alarm before Baltimore Key Bridge crash
Search operation for six construction workers to resume on Wednesday
Two Guatemalans among those unaccounted for after Baltimore bridge collapse
Two Guatemalans are among those unaccounted for after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the country’s foreign ministry said.
Those missing include a 26-year-old from San Luis, Peten, and a 35-year-old from Camotan, Chiquimula. The ministry did not name the men.
Multiple Mexican nationals are also missing, a Mexican Embassy official said, although it is not clear how many.
Honduran father of 2 and father of 3 from El Salvador presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse
A Honduran father of two and a father of three from El Salvador are presumed dead after the Baltimore bridge collapse.
The family of Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval told CNN they believe he was doing maintenance work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Mr Suazo Sandoval’s brother, Martin Suazo, said his brother had lived in the United States for 18 years and was originally from Azacualpa in Honduras. He was a married father of an 18-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.
He added that his brother was also an entrepreneur who had started his own maintenance company.
Miguel Luna, a father of three from El Salvador who has called Maryland home for 19 years, is also among the six people missing.
Republican attempts to blame Baltimore bridge collapse on Biden’s infrastructure bill
Republican Rep Nancy Mace has been slammed for trying to blame the Baltimore bridge collapse on president Biden’s infrastructure bill.
During a segment aired on Newsmax, she claimed that not enough spending was going toward roads and bridges as a result of Mr Biden’s infrastructure bill.
“Look at the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was done a couple of years ago that the left hails as this massive success, but it was mostly ‘Green New Deal,’” she said.
“Actually in that bill, $110 billion went to surface transportation, which is roads and bridges. And of that $110 billion, $70 billion went to public transportation, leaving only $40 billion for traditional roads and bridges, what you and I think about. And if you live along the coast or you live near water, you know that our bridges are rusting out, you know that we have many, many bridges that have to be replaced and upgraded,” she added.
