Six construction workers are now presumed dead following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday.

A search and rescue mission for the six missing men, all construction workers who fell from the Patapsco River, was called off on Tuesday night when Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding them alive due to the frigid water and the length of time since the accident.

The search and rescue operation, which resumed on Wednesday morning, has now shifted to a recovery mission.

It comes as fears over the economic and trade disruption caused by the bridge collapse mount.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge has long been a critical link for trucking and motor vehicles linking Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. It was also the busiest in the US for car shipments, handling more than 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data from the Maryland Port Administration.

Rep Carol Miller, who sits on the trade subcommittee, told Fox News the bridge collapse will “affect trade.” “I’m worried about the families and all of the inconvenience that will occur because the bridge is gone. It was such a good link,” she said.