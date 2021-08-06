9/11 families tell Biden not to attend victims memorial events

Families affected by 9/11 have asked President Joe Biden not to attend memorial events for the victims unless he upholds his commitment to release government evidence surrounding the attacks.

NBC reports that the victims’ family members, first responders and survivors are set to release a statement on Friday calling for Mr Biden to miss 20th-anniversary memorial events this year.

The group is reportedly calling for Mr Biden to fulfill his pledge to declassify US government evidence that they believe could show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks.

“We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment,” they wrote in a statement obtained by the broadcaster.

“Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks,” the letter reads.

“Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks.”