Biden speech - live: President addresses nation after 13 US service members killed in Afghanistan
Follow the latest updates
Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ US enemies after suicide bombers kill US servicemen in Kabul
President Joe Biden promised to “hunt down” the terrorists responsible for the two suicide bombings at Kabul airport that left 13 US service members dead and 18 wounded.
More than 60 people were also killed and 140 wounded when two explosions rocked the international airport in Kabul earlier today as evacuations from the country continued.
ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, has taken credit for the attack, though no investigation has yet confirmed that the terrorist group is responsible.
The president warned ISIS-K that the US would exact revenge for the attack.
“Know this; We will not forgive. We will not forget. We. will hunt you down and make you pay,” said the Commander-in-Chief.
He said that he had asked military commanders to draw up plans to strike back at the terrorist group.
The attack comes as the United States tried to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies ahead of the 31 August to complete a withdrawal after 20 years in the country.
Intelligence agencies had warned for days of the possibility of a deadly terrorist attack on the airport, where thousands of people are waiting to be evacuated form the country on military flights.
“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport,” a spokesperson for the Taliban said, adding that “the Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”
US military officials say the blasts have not stopped the evacuations, which will continue until the end of the month as planned.
“Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” General Kenneth McKenzie Jr said at a press briefing.
US death toll in Kabul airport blast rises to 13, officials say
US officials have confirmed the deaths of 13 US service members after two ISIS-K suicide bomb attacks on Kabul airport.
A series of blasts in the country’s capital also injured 18 US troops providing support for the evacuations of US personnel and Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport.
John Bowden has the story.
Kabul airport explosion kills 13 US service members, US officials say
Death toll rises after multiple explosions reported in Kabul
A13th US serviceman has died, reports say
An additional US serviceman has died following the bomb attack at Kabul airport, says CBS News.
Earlier officials had said that 12 service members had died and 15 were wounded by the attack, which has been claimed by ISIS-K.
Biden rests head on his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter after Kabul statement
President Joe Biden concluded his news conference on Thursday by igniting a back-and-forth with Fox News’s Peter Doocy, whose questions left Mr Biden resting his head on his hands in an exasperated manner.
John Bowden has the story.
Biden puts head in his hands during tense exchange with Fox reporter
Exchange occurred after president called Peter Doocy ‘most interesting’ man in media
Biden has not yet called family members of killed US troops
Jen Psaki said that the Pentagon was still notifying the families of troops killed in Kabul and that the president would speak to families after that had been done.
White House announces flags to be lowered
Joe Biden’s press secretary announced at her briefing that US flags were being lowered to half staff at the White House, military bases and federal buildings until 30 August.
Biden tells Fox News reporter he stands by decision to pull out of Afghanistan
“I bear responsibility for, fundamentally, all that’s happened of late. But here’s the deal: You know, I wish you’d one day say these things, you know as well as I do, that the former president made a deal with the Taliban,” he told the channel’s Peter Doocy.
The president then put his head in his hands as Doocy refused to acknowledge Mr Trump’s Taliban deal.
Mr Biden said he still did not believe that the White House should “sacrifice American lives” to create a democracy in Afghanistan.
And he asked the press if they really thought the US should have gone to Afghanistan if al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden had launched the 9/11 attack from a country like the Yemen.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it was time to end a 20-year war,” he concluded.
Biden says military wanted to close Bagram Air Base
The president said that the US military told him they wanted to concentrate the evacuation effort on Kabul’s international airport.
“I followed their recommendation,” he told reporters at White House.
The president said he did not know if there had been a list of American citizens of Afghans who had helped the US given to the Taliban.
‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’: Biden vows to avenge 12 Americans killed in Kabul
President Joe Biden pledged to avenge the 12 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday.
“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this, we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” the president said.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Biden vows to avenge 12 Americans killed in Kabul: ‘We will hunt you down’
President Joe Biden pledged to avenge the 12 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday.
Biden leads moment of silence for victims
The president bowed his head and appeared to say a prayer quietly to himself during the moment of silence.
“We have to remain steadfast, we will complete our mission, we will continue after the troops have been withdrawn and find means to find any American who wishes to get out of Afghanistan. We will find them and get them out,” said Mr Biden.
He said that he had offered the US military whatever resources they needed but said that commanders had told him that they would get out as many people as they could in the timeframe given to them.
He added that they would “get” the terrorists without a large-scale military operation.
Biden says he will ‘hunt down’ terrorists behind Kabul airport attack
The president warned ISIS-K, who have claimed responsibility, that the US would exact revenge for the attack.
“Know this; We will not forgive. We will not forget. We. will hunt you down and make you pay,” said the Commander-in-Chief.
He said that he had asked military commanders to draw up plans to strike back at the terrorist group.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies