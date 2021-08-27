✕ Close Biden vows to ‘hunt down’ US enemies after suicide bombers kill US servicemen in Kabul

President Joe Biden promised to “hunt down” the terrorists responsible for the two suicide bombings at Kabul airport that left 13 US service members dead and 18 wounded.

More than 60 people were also killed and 140 wounded when two explosions rocked the international airport in Kabul earlier today as evacuations from the country continued.

ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, has taken credit for the attack, though no investigation has yet confirmed that the terrorist group is responsible.

The president warned ISIS-K that the US would exact revenge for the attack.

“Know this; We will not forgive. We will not forget. We. will hunt you down and make you pay,” said the Commander-in-Chief.

He said that he had asked military commanders to draw up plans to strike back at the terrorist group.

The attack comes as the United States tried to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies ahead of the 31 August to complete a withdrawal after 20 years in the country.

Intelligence agencies had warned for days of the possibility of a deadly terrorist attack on the airport, where thousands of people are waiting to be evacuated form the country on military flights.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport,” a spokesperson for the Taliban said, adding that “the Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

US military officials say the blasts have not stopped the evacuations, which will continue until the end of the month as planned.

“Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” General Kenneth McKenzie Jr said at a press briefing.