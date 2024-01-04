Epstein told victim Bill Clinton ‘likes them young’, new court filings reveal

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein once told one of his victims that Bill Clinton “likes them young”, according to dramatic testimony revealed in court documents unsealed for the very first time.

Dozens of Epstein associates were unmasked on Wednesday after a judge ordered the unsealing of court documents in a now-settled lawsuit brought by abuse victim Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell .

Among the hundreds of pages of filings, another victim Johanna Sjoberg spoke about what she knew about Mr Clinton’s ties to Epstein as part of a 2016 deposition that also made allegations against Prince Andrew.

Under sworn testimony, she said that Epstein had told her the former president liked girls “young”.

“[Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” she testified.

When asked if she knew Mr Clinton was a friend of Epstein, she said: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

However, Ms Sjoberg testified that she never met Mr Clinton, never saw him on Epstein’s Caribbean island and never saw him being flown in a helicopter by Maxwell.

In total, Mr Clinton’s name appears at least 73 times in the first batch of documents released on Wednesday.

There is no indication that the former president is involved in any wrongdoing and is not accused of any crime.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Clinton’s representative for comment.

Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton pictured together (Netflix)

His spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday that it has now “been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein” and denied that the former president ever had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Flight logs have previously revealed that Mr Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and 2003 to destinations outside the Caribbean.

Ms Guiffre has claimed she once met Mr Clinton on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Several more documents – and names – are expected to be released over the coming days.

Ms Giuffre filed the defamation lawsuit against Maxwell in 2015, after she accused her of lying about the years-long abuse she had suffered at the hands of Epstein and some in his inner circle.

The suit was settled in 2017 but was placed under a protective seal – with the identities of those named in the filings kept under lock and key.

The Miami Herald sued for the release of the sealed documents while Maxwell’s legal team sought to block it.

Around 2,000 pages of documents were first unsealed in 2019, with further documents released over the following years.

But, this current trove of documents remained sealed – and the names of hundreds of people associated with the dead paedophile were kept secret, known only as Jane and John Does.

Epstein’s Caribbean island Little St James (PA)

Then, in a landmark ruling last month, US District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the trove of documents could be released and the names unsealed in full after 1 January.

While the federal judge ordered the names of several Epstein victims to remain anonymous, she said that there was no legal justification to keep the names of Epstein’s associates redacted as “John and Jane Does”.

This has now paved the way for several famous figures to find themselves tied to the notorious disgraced financier.

Many have previously been connected to Epstein in media reports, lawsuits and Maxwell’s trial testimony.

Some of the documents have already been released in part or in full as part of other court cases, the judge said.

An individual being named in the documents does not necessarily mean they are accused of any wrongdoing.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.