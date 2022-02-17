Up to 19 police officers in Austin, Texas have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault relating to their actions during Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, according to reports.

In what would represent one of the largest actions against individual officers from a single force for many years, it was reported that charges had been brought against the officers almost two years after protests across the country resulted in clashes between protesters and police.

The news of the charges - initially it was reported that nine officers had been indicted - came as the city of Austin agreed a a $10 million settlement with two men shot by police with beanbag rounds.

Just last week, the city’s Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported that the grand jury was considering charges for up to 18 officers.

“We believe many protesters injured by law enforcement officers during the protest were innocent bystanders. We also believe that the overwhelming majority of victims in the incidents that were investigated suffered significant injuries,” Joe Garza, the Travis County District Attorney, said during a press conference on Thursday where details of the charges were revealed.

He added: “Some will never fully recover.”

Racial Injustice Protests-Texas (AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

Earlier on Thursday, Austin city leaders approved paying $10 million to two people injured by police in the protests, including a college student who suffered brain damage after an officer shot him with a beanbag round.

The largest of the settlements awards $8m to Justin Howell, who was 20 years old when police shot him with a beanbag round. Family members said following the incident that Mr Howell suffered a cracked skull and brain damage, leaving him in critical condition for multiple days.

The city also agreed to pay $2m to Anthony Evans, who was 26 when an Austin police officer shot him with a beanbag round in a separate incident.

✕ Black Lives Matter protesters stage marches around the world

That also required extensive medical treatment.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, said the settlements “remind us of a real difficult and painful moment in our city.”

“No one should be injured while exercising their constitutional right to protest,” he added.

“It’s important that we address these two injuries and that we’ve made policy changes going forward.”

Neither Mr Howell or his family have commented on the announcement.

The names of the officers being indicted are not yet known.

Mr Garza said his office was prohibited by law to disclose details of an indictment until that person is arrested and booked into jail.

At least 19 people needed hospital treatment following the protests in Austin. Dr Kristofor Olson told the AP he was on duty at the Dell Seton Medical Centre emergency room in Austin when the patients, ranging in age from 16 to 54, came in. He said he was shocked at the volume of people coming in with beanbag injuries both nights in late May. Eleven officers were disciplined for their actions in the early summer protests, with seven additional officers placed on administrative duty

Additional reporting by agencies