Seven shot this morning at Caribbean festival in Boston

Seven people were shot at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival on Saturday morning leading to calls for a subsequent event this afternoon to be cancelled.

Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in the Dorchester area of the city at about 7.44am on Saturday.

“Seven victims have been shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and arrests made,” the Boston Police Department told The Independent.

It’s unclear if arrests have been made at this time.

City Council President Ed Flynn called for second parade at 1pm on Saturday to be cancelled.

Mayor Ed Flynn said in a statement: “Today’s mass shooting highlights the gun violence crisis we are facing. This is a public health & public safety emergency.” He added that Boston Police continues to “confiscate and recover guns at an alarming rate and now is the time to come together & develop a gun violence strategy in Boston.”

The city’s first Caribbean Carnival parade occurred in 1973, while Boston Carnival Caribbean week was signed into law in 1997, according to its website.

The festival usually draws tens of thousands of people from all over the area, and includes many events like a Caribbean-style J’Ouvert celebration, a steelpan competition, and a masquerade ball.