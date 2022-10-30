Brazil election - live: Bolsonaro and Lula cast votes in neck-and-neck presidential race
Fears of violence as Brazilians head to polls after bitter and heated campaign
Brazil’s hard-right leader Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have both cast their votes in today’s presidential election that is almost neck-and-neck, according to polls.
Surveys by pollsters Datafolha and Quaest both put Lula on 52 per cent of the votes against 48 per cent for Mr Bolsonaro, down from a 6 point lead three days ago.
Most polls still suggest Lula is the slight favourite to come back for a third term, capping a remarkable political rebound after his jailing on graft convictions that were overturned.
But Mr Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first-round vote on 2 October and many analysts say the election could go either way.
Polls will open at 8am local time and close at 5pm.
More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots, but because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours after voting stations close in late afternoon.
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk's Twitter
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter‘s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation.
Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting. That torrent could become a deluge if Musk makes good on his vows to roll back Twitter’s rules just as millions of voters prepare to cast a ballot.
“This is the most critical time for this work, right before an election,” said Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law School‘s Cyberlaw Clinic who has been monitoring the online response to Musk’s purchase. “We’re going to see a test run with the election in Brazil this Sunday, when we’ll see how bad things get.”
Brazil election: What to know about the high-stakes race
Brazilians have headed to the polls today to vote in a presidential election featuring two political titans and bitter rivals that could usher in another four years of far-right politics or return a leftist to the nation’s top job.
On one side is incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who built a base of hardcore support as a culture warrior with a conservative ideology.
He has deployed government funds in what is widely seen as an effort to drum up last-minute votes. His adversary, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has sought to kindle nostalgia for his years presiding over an economic boom and social inclusion.
Here’s what you need to know about the Brazilian presidential runoff:
Trump backs 'fantastic' Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Brazil is going through the most important presidential election in its history. On 30 October, voters will decide who will be the president of the country with the largest population in South America and the fourth largest democracy in the world, writes James N. Green.
Voters will also determine the success or failure of a new global movement of the populist extreme right that has in the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, its national leader, and in the ex-US president, Donald Trump, its best-known exponent worldwide.
The political phenomenon that Bolsonaro and Trump embody has a fundamental characteristic: using the democratic process and then weakening it so that it becomes unrecognisable and incapable of containing its presidents’ authoritarian excesses.
Pictured: voters queue at polling stations in Brazil
Lula voted at a school in Bernardo do Campo, in Sao Paulo, where he arrived with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin, and several other members of his team.
A victory for Lula would mark a stunning comeback for the leftist leader, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.
Lula has vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions out of poverty during a commodity boom when he first governed Brazil.
He also vows to combat destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year high, and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks.
A second term for Bolsonaro would keep Brazil on a path of free-market reforms and looser environmental protections, while cementing a coalition of right-wing parties and powerful farm interests, which bankrolled his campaign.
Brazil’s sharp partisan division has split population in two
With Bolsonaro stickers on her chest, Rio de Janeiro resident Ana Maria Vieira said she was certain to vote for the president, and would never countenance picking Lula.
“I saw what Lula and his criminal gang did to this country,” she said, as she arrived to vote in Rio’s Copacabana neighborhood, adding that she thought Bolsonaro’s handling of the economy had been “fantastic.”
At the same polling station, Antonia Cordeiro, 49, said she had just voted for Lula.
She said Bolsonaro had only worried about the concerns of the rich, at least until the final days of the campaign when he rolled out poverty-busting measures to win votes.
“We can’t continue with Bolsonaro, she said. “He hasn’t worked.”
Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland cast their votes
Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland have cast their votes in the election for their country’s next president.
A long queue formed early on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, where the polls opened at 8am.
Some 12,000 Brazilians are registered in Ireland.
Around 8,000 in Ireland voted in the first round of the race between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro.
Some in the queue were wearing red in support of Mr da Silva, known mononymously as Lula, while others were expressing their support for Mr Bolsonaro.
Brazil’s ambassador to Ireland, Marcel Biato, said they expected to see a good turnout on Sunday.
“They have to be Brazilian citizens and they have to be registered to vote in Ireland,” he told the PA news agency.
With electronic voting being used, results are expected around three hours after the closing of the polls.
Mr Biato said there around 156 million people are eligible to vote in Brazil and 500,000 overseas.
“It’s all tallied electronically; we have a very secure system which has been in use for about 35 years,” he said.
“It’s a very secure system, which means people can be very comfortable and know that their vote counts.”
Geneci da Cruz iu Fhatharta travelled from Galway to cast her ballot.
“We do need to make that effort to travel long hours to come and vote for Lula,” she said.
Alberto dos Santos, who lives in Dublin, turned out to vote for Mr Bolsonaro.
He said he feels there are more Lula supporters in Dublin, but more who support Mr Bolsonaro in Brazil.
Voter says they were ‘starving’ before da Silva
Voting stations in the capital, Brasilia, were already crowded by morning and, at one of them, retired public servant Luiz Carlos Gomes said he would vote for da Silva.
“He’s the best for the poor, especially in the countryside,” said Gomes, 65, who hails from Maranhao state in the poor northeast region. “We were always starving before him.”
More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots, and because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours after voting stations close in late afternoon.
Most opinion polls gave a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, though political analysts agreed the race grew increasingly tight in recent weeks.
Bolsonaro casts his vote
Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro.
He sported the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.
“I’m expecting our victory, for the good of Brazil,” he told reporters afterward. “God willing, Brazil will be victorious today.”
