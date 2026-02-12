Huge 410-pound manatee rescued after becoming stuck in storm drain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A manatee, trapped in a Florida storm drain after seeking warmer waters, is now recovering at SeaWorld Orlando following a significant rescue operation.

The 410-pound (186-kilogram) marine mammal became ensnared in the Melbourne Beach drain on Tuesday. A multi-agency team, including fire rescue units, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the University of Florida, and Jack's Wrecker Service, converged to extract the distressed creature.

Its predicament was first noticed by a Melbourne Beach worker, according to Vice Mayor Terry Cronin, who spoke to WESH-TV in Orlando.

“We’re in the process of improving the storm drain across Melbourne Beach. Our people were doing a survey. And one of the surveyors noticed a manatee in what is called a bethel box." Cronin said.

The male manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando, where it is being cared for in one of the park's medical pools, spokesperson Stephanie Bechara said.

open image in gallery This photo provided by Brevard County Fire Rescue shows members of Brevard County Fire Rescue help rescue a manatee that was stuck in a storm drain on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Melbourne Beach, Fla. (Brevard County Fire Rescue via AP)

“He's breathing on his own, moving independently and showing interest in food. Our teams are adjusting water levels to support buoyancy and comfort as part of his care,” Bechara said.

She said they work to stabilize and rehabilitate rescued manatees so they can ultimately be returned to the wild.

The protected species is still recovering from a mass starvation event. In 2021, officials recorded more than 1,100 manatee deaths, mostly caused by starvation. The state's Fish and Wildlife agency said the number of deaths were down significantly, with 565 deaths recorded in 2024, and 555 deaths in 2023.

Last year, SeaWorld Orlando rescued 56 manatees and has already taken in seven this year.