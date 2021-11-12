Britney Spears news - live: Singer shares life advice online hours before conservatorship hearing
Follow below for the latest updates as singer’s court hearing enters final day
Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.
The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.
In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.
Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”
It is not clear whether Ms Spears, 39, will take part in the hearing. Fans who have demanded her release from the conservatorship will be outside the courthouse in significant numbers.
Judge Brenda Penny made no finding of wrongdoing against James Spears, saying only that the "toxic environment" made the move necessary. "The current situation is untenable," the judge added.
Singer’s top 10 ‘pointers for life'
Britney Spears has shared her top 10 “pointers for life” for fans ahead of her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles today.
The pop star will find out later if the conservatorship, which allowed her father and others involved to exercise control over her life and money for the past 14 years, will be terminated.
My colleague Kate Ng reports:
Britney Spears shares life advice ahead of conservatorship hearing
ICYMI: Pop star not told about sister’s pregnancy because she is seen as too ‘untrustworthy'
Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that Britney Spears discovered her sister’s pregnancy in the press as she was banned from telling her.
In an excerpt from her new memoir,Things I Should Have Said, seen by People, Jamie Lynn wrote that her father Jamie Spears did not respond well after learning in 2007 that she was pregnant at the age of 16.
More below:
Jamie Lynn Spears claims she was banned from telling sister Britney about pregnancy
Recap: The US politicians who supported Britney Spears
Perhaps surprisingly, there was an outpouring of concern for Britney’s plight from a number of politicians across the political aisle earlier this year, writes Michael Arceneaux.
Read Michael’s full article here:
The US politicians who supported Britney Spears, from Matt Gaetz to Elizabeth Warren
ICYMI: Britney Spears reveals who she’s chosen to design her wedding dress
Britney Spears has revealed the fashion designer that she has selected to create her wedding dress for her nuptials to Sam Asghari.
The pop superstar got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in September after nearly five years of dating.
My colleague Olivia Petter has more below:
Britney Spears reveals who she has chosen to design her wedding dress
Britney Spears shares life advice ahead of hearing
Britney Spears has shared her top 10 “pointers for life” for fans ahead of her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles today.
The pop star will find out on Friday 12 November if the conservatorship, which allowed her father and others involved to exercise control over her life and money for the past 14 years, will be terminated.
My colleague Kate Ng reports:
Recap: Full and updated conservatorship timeline
Later today, a judge may release Britney Spears from her conservatorship. The events leading up to her father taking control over her affairs started way back in January 2017.
My colleagues Isobel Lewis and Annabel Nugent have taken a look at what has happened since:
A comprehensive timeline of Britney Spears’s conservatorship
Singer #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of conservatorship court hearing
“#FreeBritney” is the name of the fan movement which has called for the end of Spears’s legal guardianship, which she was placed under following her public breakdown in 2008. The hashtag was first used by a fansite in 2009.
More details on the singer’s wearing of a #FreeBritney T-shirt below from my colleague Isobel Lewis:
Britney Spears wears #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of conservatorship court hearing
Full report: Pop star’s nightmare may end later today
Britney Spears independence day may finally have arrived.
At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years.
Full report:
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling Britney Spears news.
The singer’s conservatorship could end today at a court hearing.
