US basketball player Brittney Griner will remain under arrest in Moscow for at least two more months after a court granted an extension for investigators, according to Russia’s state news agency.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, TASS reported.

The 31-year-old WNBA star was detained Russian Federal Customs Service at an airport near Moscow in February on drug charges.

She is sharing a cell with two other prisoners at a detention centre in Khimki City, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Moscow, according to human rights group Public Monitoring Commission.

Group member Ekaterina Kalugina is quoted by TASS as saying Griner did not complain about the conditions during a recent visit to the facility.

"The only objective problem was the height of the basketball player—203 centimetres," TASS quoted the activist. "The beds in the cell are clearly designed for a shorter person."

The two-time gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury star was playing for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Kalugina added that Griner’s two English-speaking cellmates, also detained on drug-related charges, have translated for prison gauards and helped her order books, including novels from Russian writer FM Dostoevsky and biography of the members of the Rolling Stones.”

“In addition, for an unknown reason, the US consul does not come to [see Griner], although the administration of the pre-trial detention center is ready to create all conditions for a visit.

