Russia shares photo of Brittney Griner in custody

Russian officials have released a photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently being jailed in Moscow after she was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs.

Ms Griner was taken into custody weeks ago at Moscow's airport after returning to Russia from New York.

The photo was broadcast on Russian state TV on Tuesday, and shows Ms Griner holding a piece of paper. Due to the low quality of the image it is difficult to determine what is written on the sheet of paper.

Russian officials also released surveillance video that captured the moment she was detained at the Moscow airport.