Outrage is growing on social media after Russian authorities revealed they have detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.

On Saturday, officials with the ​​Russian Federal Customs Service announced that they arrested a “two-time Olympic basketball champion in the US team” at some point in February, claiming they found hashish oil-filled vape cartridges in her luggage. The agency did not name the athlete, but Russian news sources have said it was Ms Griner.

It is not clear whether Ms Griner is still in custody, but Russian authorities say she could face up to 10 years in prison. The basketball star has not posted about her arrest on social media.

Her supporters, however, are speaking out.

“I can’t believe Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 3 weeks and the news is just now breaking here,” New York Times columnist Roxane Gay tweeted. “What a nightmare scenario. I cannot even imagine what she must be feeling [right now].”

“The Brittney Griner detention in Russia is a genuinely frightening escalation,” commented the MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid.

Others, disturbed by the Russian government’s silence until now, were full of questions.

“But how IS Brittney Griner?” asked the journalist Errin Haines. “Is she safe? Is she scared? When will she be released? Why is this just coming out? What is her government doing to help?”

Ms Griner’s arrest comes at a historically dangerous time, as Russia continues its bloody invasion of Ukraine. The United States and its Western allies have shunned Moscow in response, leveling a wave of sanctions and public condemnation.

On Twitter, some suspected Russia was using Ms Griner as leverage in that conflict.

“I hate to say this, but we are not going to see Brittney Griner for a while,” tweeted University of Pennsylvania religious studies professor Dr Anthea Butler. “Whether she had vape pens or not, this is a power play by Russia, and expect more of this as this war w Ukraine goes on.”

“A Black queer woman has been held in Russia for almost a month,” wrote the writer and trans rights activist Raquel Willis. “This is scary as hell. It’s unfortunate that Brittney Griner has become a major pawn in world leaders’ quest for domination.”

Brittney Griner (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ms Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, says it is working to get her released.

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the team said in a statement. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

The WNBA itself issued a similar statement.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the organisation said.

The Independent has reached out to the US State Department and the White House for comment.