New details have emerged about the health of LeBron James’ son Bronny James, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC on Monday.

Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday at the USC basketball facility in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old briefly lost consciousness during the cardiac event and the team’s medical staff gave him initial treatment at the court.

A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center at “Code 3, lights and sirens,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

He has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” Mr James wrote on Thursday.

Bronny committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.