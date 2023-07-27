Bronny James health update - latest: LeBron breaks silence on son’s cardiac arrest after 911 call emerges
Bronny was released from an intensive care unit after treatment and is currently in stable condition
New details have emerged about the health of LeBron James’ son Bronny James, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC on Monday.
Bronny collapsed sometime around 9.20am on Monday at the USC basketball facility in Los Angeles.
The 18-year-old briefly lost consciousness during the cardiac event and the team’s medical staff gave him initial treatment at the court.
A 911 call was made reportedly at 9.26am and he was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center at “Code 3, lights and sirens,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
He has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” Mr James wrote on Thursday.
Bronny committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.
‘We feel your love’: Lebron James thanks supporters
What is cardiac arrest? The condition that sent LeBron James' son Bronny to the hospital
LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during his University of Southern California basketball practice and was rushed to the hospital, according to a statement released by the family’s spokesperson on Tuesday. The public statement confirmed Bronny was out of the ICU, stabilised, and in recovery.
Cardiac arrest is “the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm,” and is also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cardiac arrest refers to when the heart stops completely, and the body no longer has blood or oxygen flow. If not treated immediately, the condition can lead to death.
Read more:
What is cardiac arrest? The condition that LeBron James’ son suffered from
Cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack
Elon Musk slammed for pushing anti-vax conspiracy in response to LeBron James' son Bronny suffering cardiac arrest
When replying to a news story about how Lebron James’ son Bronny suffered from cardiac arrest, Elon Musk suggested the medical emergency could have been linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.
He tweeted, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”
Read more:
Elon Musk slammed for anti-vax rant in response to LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest
After 18-year-old son of the basketball superstar was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, Mr Musk proposed the vaccine could have been responsible for his medical condition
Anti-vaxxers claim cardiac arrests in sportsmen like Bronny James are suspicious. Here's why they aren't
One day in late July, a promising young American basketball player suffered a rare cardiac arrest during practice at a major university.
The year was 1993, and the player was 27-year-old Reggie Lewis, then a shooting guard for the Boston Celtics NBA game. Lewis tragically did not survive, and his jersey number – 35 – was permanently retired.
That example is worth keeping in mind as controversy engulfs the cardiac arrest suffered by University of Southern California (USC) basketballer Bronny James – the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James – almost exactly 30 years later on Monday 24 July.
Read more:
Anti-vaxxers claim Bronny James’s cardiac arrest is suspicious. Here’s why it isn’t
Medical evidence gives us almost zero reason to link the young basketballer’s case to Covid-19 jabs, as Elon Musk suggested on Tuesday. Io Dodds reports
Bronny James, a USC basketball player and top recruit
Bronny James, the son of famed basketball star LeBron James, is already proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with.
Mr James, 18, is an incoming freshman at the University of South California who was recruited to the men’s basketball team. According to ESPN’s Top 100 recruits of 2023, Mr James was ranked number 20.
Standing at six foot three inches, Mr James is thought to be on a similar path to his father as many believe he will be recruited in the NBA.
Mr James was attending basketball practice on Monday when he went into cardiac arrest.
ICYMI: Fox News promotes conspiracy theory linking Bronny James collapse to Covid vaccine
A Fox News anchor has claimed without evidence that the cardiac arrest suffered by college basketball player Bronny James could be linked to the Covid-19 vaccine, the latest in a series of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories peddled by the right-wing news channel.
Stui Mishra reports:
Fox News promotes conspiracy theory linking Bronny James collapse to Covid vaccine
James’s hospitalisation prompts wave of anti-vaxx claims led by Elon Musk and echoed by Fox anchors
Sudden cardiac death was the most common cause of death among athletes before 2020, per the NIH
What happens when someone has cardiac arrest?
When first responders reach the patient with cardiac arrest, they will use an electrocardiogram, a heart imaging test, which will display ventricular arrhythmia.
“Most often, cardiac arrest is diagnosed after it occurs. Healthcare providers do this by ruling out other causes of a person’s collapse,” NIH says.
Treatments for cardiac arrest include cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). CPR is often necessary, as well as resetting the person’s heart rhythm with an AED.
Certain medications, including beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and surgeries can help treat the condition too, according to the Mayo Clinic, while surgical operations to aid cardiac arrest include “implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, coronary angioplasty, coronary artery bypass surgery, radiofrequency catheter ablation, and corrective heart surgery”.
The difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest
Cardiac arrest is “the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm,” and is also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death, according to the Mayo Clinic. Cardiac arrest refers to when the heart stops completely, and the body no longer has blood or oxygen flow. If not treated immediately, the condition can lead to death.
A heart attack means blood flow to a specific part of the heart is blocked which has the potential to change the “heart’s electrical activity that leads to sudden cardiac arrest,” while sudden cardiac arrest isn’t a blockage, the Mayo Clinic notes. According to the NIH, sudden cardiac arrest typically causes the individual to become unconscious and stops their breathing.
