At least 19 people are dead after a catastrophic fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York City, officials say.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York,” the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, said at a press conference.

According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the “5-alarm” fire broke out just before 11am on Sunday morning, beginning in the second and third floors of a residential building on East 181st Street. The FDNY said approximately 200 firefighters are working to put out the flames.

City officials say the blaze has left 63 people injured, including 32 with life-threatening injuries. Nine children are among the dead.

“The numbers are horrific,” Mayor Adams said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow