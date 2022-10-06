Eight pedestrians injured after NYPD squad car jumps curb in The Bronx

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight pedestrians have been injured when an NYPD squad car jumped a curb in The Bronx while responding to an emergency callout.

The crash occurred on near the corner of Hoe and Westchester Avenues at 3.15pm on Thursday while the officers were responding to a report of grand larceny, the New York Post reported.

The police cruiser put its lights and sirens on to get around traffic backed up at the intersection, an NYPD spokesperson told ABC7.

The crash occurred on the corner of Hoe and Westchester Aves in The Bronx (Google Maps)

When the light turned green, an incoming vehicle shunted the car onto the sidewalk where it collided with pedestrians.

Three of the injured were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Among the victims was a mother and her young baby, AMNY reported. Their conditions are not immediately known.

The two officers in the NYPD vehicle suffered minor injuries.