Two dead bodies found on New York City subway tracks

A subway train in New York City came to a sudden stop when its conductor spotted two dead bodies on the tracks.

According to the New York Police Department, the uptown 3 train was passing through Brownsville, Brooklyn early on Wednesday morning when the driver saw the corpses, both male. As police explained, the two men may have been hit by an earlier train.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the two males were struck by a train earlier in the morning, or overnight,” the NYPD told The Independent. “The train that observed the two males at the time of the 911 call, a northbound 3 train, did not strike the two deceased individuals.”

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this point, and police are investigating how they died.

The NYPD says both bodies were found “laying on the track area” of the Sutter Avenue station.

After the 3 train conductor called 911, power was turned off at the station, and train service in the area was halted for several hours. According to NBC New York, passengers on the 3 train – which stopped short of the Sutter Avenue station – had to be helped off by a rescue train.

Sources with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which runs the subway, told the station the two men are believed to have been homeless.

Unnamed law enforcement officials told WABC the pair may have been painting graffiti in the tunnel, a popular spot for street artists, when they were struck by a train. But very little is known at this point.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” the NYPD said.

The Independent has reached out to the MTA for comment.