Burning Man has descended into chaos with one person dead and thousands stranded at the Nevada desert festival after severe flooding.

The death occurred during the event but local law enforcement did not identify the individual or suspected cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.

Tens of thousands of attendees remain stranded at the site in Black Rock desert after severe flooding.

Organisers closed vehicle access on Saturday and told those still trying to enter the festival to turn around and go home.

Revellers were left to trudge through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet, after being urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Organisers have rationed sales of ice and portable toilets are unable to be serviced, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

The event began on 27 August and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the area where the festival is being held.