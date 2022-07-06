Favorable weather helps fight against California forest fire
Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.
The size of the Electra Fire remained unchanged at about 6.1 square miles (15.8 square kilometers) and containment doubled to 10%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a daily report.
“Humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity,” Cal Fire said.
The fire erupted Monday afternoon in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations in Amador neighboring Calaveras counties.
Cal Fire said the number of threatened structures remained at 1,217 but there were no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured.
The National Weather Service said overnight infrared satellite imagery showed a “waning heat signature” from the fire as relative humidity levels reached 75% to 90% and northerly winds were generally light. Westerly breezes were expected by afternoon.
The fire started at a recreation area along a river where people were celebrating July Fourth. The cause remained under investigation, but Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman has said the location could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a cause.
