California girl gets first-ever license to own a unicorn – if she’s able to find one
Permit came with conditions of watermelon diet and ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows
A girl’s unique wish has been granted by Los Angeles authorities after they issued her a first-of-its-kind license to keep a unicorn in her backyard — if and when she finds the mythical creature.
The girl named Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to request to keep a unicorn.
“I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response,” Madeline wrote in her 14 November request to the county, which they shared on social media.
Two weeks later, the girl received a response from the department with pre-conditions of ample exposure to sunlight and moonbeams and a diet of watermelon.
The permit came with a stuffed unicorn to hold onto until she is able to find a unicorn and a heart-shaped, rose-coloured metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it.
Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control said: “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”
“We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a preapproved unicorn license,” she added.
The conditions to house a mythical creature included that the unicorn must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.
It added the glitter used on the unicorn should be biodegradable and nontoxic and that it can be fed its favourite treat of watermelon at least once a week.
The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name obscured.
Additional reporting by agencies
