NYC and California order all state workers, including police and teachers, to get vaccinated against Covid

All New York City workers, including teachers and police officers, must get vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid-19 tests, according to an announcement from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Similar measures were set out today in California, where state employees and health care workers will need to show evidence of vaccination by August 2. Those who don’t comply will have to take mandated tests and wear masks, said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Both regions are currently seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections. According to ABC7 News, health officials warned that the majority of the new cases are among those who have not been vaccinated.

More to follow...