Newsom brutally mocks Republicans suing California over redistricting map: ‘Good luck, losers’
The lawsuit alleges the map-makers illegally used race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters
Shortly after California voters approved the new U.S. House map, Republicans filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday.
Backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Proposition 50 is designed to assist Democrats flip as many as five congressional House seats in the 2026 midterms.
Newsom's office said on a social media post that the state hasn't reviewed the lawsuit but is confident the challenge will fail.
“Good luck, losers,” the post reads.
The lawsuit alleges the map-makers illegally used race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters, and asks the court to block the new boundaries ahead of the 2026 elections.
“The map is designed to favor one race of California voters over others,” Mike Columbo, whose plaintiffs include a state Republican lawmaker and 18 other voters, said at a news conference Wednesday. “This violates the 14th Amendment, guarantee of equal protection under the law, and the right under the 15th Amendment.”
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
The lawsuit was filed by The Dhillon Law Group, the California-based firm started by Harmeet Dhillon, who is now an assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.
It’s unclear whether a three-judge panel convened to hear such cases would grant a temporary restraining order before December 19, the date when candidates can start collecting voters’ signatures to lower the costs of their filing fee. It's essentially the first step in officially running in the 2026 midterm elections. Columbo said he's hoping to get a decision in the upcoming weeks.
Republicans have filed multiple lawsuits in California to block Democrats' plan with little success so far.