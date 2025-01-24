Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

LA fires updates: Trump makes wild claims about California wildfires and snubs Newsom ahead of visit

The Border 2 fire has torn over 4,200 acres in San Diego County ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to survey wildfire damage in fire-ravaged Los Angeles

Stuti Mishra,James Liddell,Julia Musto
Friday 24 January 2025 21:02 GMT
Firefighters tackle raging San Diego wildfire as evacuation orders issued

San Diego County’s Border 2 fire exploded Friday morning, spreading quickly over more than 4,200 acres early Friday.

Driven by critical fire weather, the new blaze has forced evacuation orders and schools announced they would close for the day.

“The main fire spread they are concerned about is generally spreading in a northern direction,” Cal Fire Captain Robert Johnson said of fire crews working to battle the Border fire.

He told The San Diego Union-Tribune early Friday that firefighters are seeing “some extreme fire behavior currently.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County-based Hughes fire, which exploded near Castaic Lake on Wednesday, has spread across 10,396 acres and is at 56 percent containment. And, the Laguna Fire, which started in Ventura County on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 94 acres.

Nine fires are raging across Southern California, including the deadly and destructive Palisades and Eaton fires.

Later in the day, President Donald Trump is expected to visit impacted areas to survey the damage. It’s part of his first presidential trip since taking office.

“And I hope the president comes back after his visit tomorrow and is here for not just the short run, but the long haul,” Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his home in the Palisades fire

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his home in the Palisades fire

The mayor said the loss of the property was a ‘trauma that will be with us for a long time’

Julia Musto24 January 2025 21:02

Some 35,000 Californians are left without power on Friday

Just over 35,000 Californians were left without power on Friday, as winds continued to whip in the state’s southern region.

That includes 11,641 customers in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles County, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:48

Video shows ground crews respond to Border 2 fire

Cal Fire says an incident management team has been activated to the blaze and is in Unified Command with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:32

California governor’s office responds to Trump’s wildfire remarks

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:31

Bass praises Newsom, California Democrats before briefing with Trump

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:25

Pelosi says natural disaster aid ‘should never be used as a pawn for political games'

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:19

Border 2 fire jumps by 1,139 acres

The Border 2 fire has now burned 5,389 acres, up more than 1,100 acres from earlier this morning.

It is not yet contained, according to Cal Fire.

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:10

Flash floods and debris flows could hit weary California residents after weeks of devastating wildfires

Flash floods and debris flows could hit wildfire-weary California this weekend

Dangerous debris flows can strike at any time, carrying boulders and cars at speeds up to 35mph

Julia Musto24 January 2025 20:00

San Diego Sheriff’s Department updates Border 2 fire evacuation orders

Julia Musto24 January 2025 19:50

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for Friday’s emergency briefing on California wildfires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tours a staging area Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. City workers are preparing to reinforce burned land there ahead of rains expected this weekend
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tours a staging area Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. City workers are preparing to reinforce burned land there ahead of rains expected this weekend (AP)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for his emergency briefing on Southern California’s January wildfires.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was not included in the list of participants released by the White House on Friday morning.

“My message to him is that the second largest city in the country has been devastated, and we cannot be okay and move forward without federal support,” Bass told The Washington Post.

Julia Musto24 January 2025 19:14

