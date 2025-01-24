LA fires updates: Trump makes wild claims about California wildfires and snubs Newsom ahead of visit
The Border 2 fire has torn over 4,200 acres in San Diego County ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to survey wildfire damage in fire-ravaged Los Angeles
San Diego County’s Border 2 fire exploded Friday morning, spreading quickly over more than 4,200 acres early Friday.
Driven by critical fire weather, the new blaze has forced evacuation orders and schools announced they would close for the day.
“The main fire spread they are concerned about is generally spreading in a northern direction,” Cal Fire Captain Robert Johnson said of fire crews working to battle the Border fire.
He told The San Diego Union-Tribune early Friday that firefighters are seeing “some extreme fire behavior currently.”
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County-based Hughes fire, which exploded near Castaic Lake on Wednesday, has spread across 10,396 acres and is at 56 percent containment. And, the Laguna Fire, which started in Ventura County on Thursday, is now 70 percent contained after engulfing 94 acres.
Nine fires are raging across Southern California, including the deadly and destructive Palisades and Eaton fires.
Later in the day, President Donald Trump is expected to visit impacted areas to survey the damage. It’s part of his first presidential trip since taking office.
“And I hope the president comes back after his visit tomorrow and is here for not just the short run, but the long haul,” Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass says her brother lost his home in the Palisades fire
The mayor said the loss of the property was a ‘trauma that will be with us for a long time’
Some 35,000 Californians are left without power on Friday
Just over 35,000 Californians were left without power on Friday, as winds continued to whip in the state’s southern region.
That includes 11,641 customers in wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles County, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
Video shows ground crews respond to Border 2 fire
Cal Fire says an incident management team has been activated to the blaze and is in Unified Command with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Bass praises Newsom, California Democrats before briefing with Trump
Pelosi says natural disaster aid ‘should never be used as a pawn for political games'
Border 2 fire jumps by 1,139 acres
The Border 2 fire has now burned 5,389 acres, up more than 1,100 acres from earlier this morning.
It is not yet contained, according to Cal Fire.
Flash floods and debris flows could hit weary California residents after weeks of devastating wildfires
Flash floods and debris flows could hit wildfire-weary California this weekend
Dangerous debris flows can strike at any time, carrying boulders and cars at speeds up to 35mph
San Diego Sheriff’s Department updates Border 2 fire evacuation orders
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for Friday’s emergency briefing on California wildfires
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join President Donald Trump for his emergency briefing on Southern California’s January wildfires.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was not included in the list of participants released by the White House on Friday morning.
“My message to him is that the second largest city in the country has been devastated, and we cannot be okay and move forward without federal support,” Bass told The Washington Post.
