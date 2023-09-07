✕ Close Neighbours speak out on disappearance of Katy Perry's songwriter

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Musician Camela Leierth-Segura hadn’t been seen for almost six weeks before a missing persons report was filed, according to police.

The 48-year-old Swedish native, who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air,” was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page. Her friends last heard from her on 30 June.

Now, seven weeks on from when she was last seen, the talented musician, her car and her 19-year-old pet cat Morris are still missing with friends and her family back in Sweden growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

Beverly Hills Police have reassured the public that a thorough investigation is underway into her disappearance but revealed that a missing persons report was not filed until 8 August – almost six weeks after she was last seen.

“The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police,” police said in a statement.

Cecilia Foss, a longtime friend of Ms Leierth-Segura, told The Independent earlier this week that she fears someone has abducted the missing woman and is holding her somewhere.