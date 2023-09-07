Camela Leierth-Segura – update: Police reveal Katy Perry songwriter wasn’t reported missing for six weeks
Follow updates on the search for missing Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura who was last seen in Beverly Hills back in June
Musician Camela Leierth-Segura hadn’t been seen for almost six weeks before a missing persons report was filed, according to police.
The 48-year-old Swedish native, who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air,” was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page. Her friends last heard from her on 30 June.
Now, seven weeks on from when she was last seen, the talented musician, her car and her 19-year-old pet cat Morris are still missing with friends and her family back in Sweden growing increasingly concerned for her safety.
Beverly Hills Police have reassured the public that a thorough investigation is underway into her disappearance but revealed that a missing persons report was not filed until 8 August – almost six weeks after she was last seen.
“The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police,” police said in a statement.
Cecilia Foss, a longtime friend of Ms Leierth-Segura, told The Independent earlier this week that she fears someone has abducted the missing woman and is holding her somewhere.
Camela Leierth-Segura: Who is the Katy Perry songwriter missing in Beverly Hills?
Musician Camela Leierth-Segura has sparked concern after it was announced she has been missing for two months.
The Sweden-born songwriter, who is best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s 2013 song “Walking On Air”, was last seen in Beverly Hills, California, on 29 June.
The alarm was raised when her sister, who lives in Sweden, had been unable to get in touch with her for several weeks and contacted friends in the US.
Leierth-Segura’s friends told local news that they last heard from her on 30 June and that her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen that evening “in the middle of the night”.
Read more:
Everything we know about missing songwriter Camela Leierth-Seguara
Singer was last seen in California on 29 June
‘She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble'
Another longtime friend Liz Montgomery was alerted by Ms Leierth-Segura’s sister in Sweden, which prompted her to call for a welfare check.
Police responded to her last known address in Beverly Hills where the landlord informed them she had been evicted.
“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Ms Montgomery previously told The Los Angeles Times. “And there was no money coming in.”
Last text message sent on 29 June
Neighbours told local news they hadn’t seen her in weeks. The usually well-tended plants on her balcony had died. There was no sign of her cat or her 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725. It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she was staying afterwards.
Ms Leierth-Segura’s last text message was sent on 29 June, and her Ford Fusion car was last seen on police cameras leaving Beverly Hills the following afternoon, 30 June. But it’s not clear who was driving the vehicle, which has not been seen since.
‘I think it’s hard for them to even comprehend that she is missing'
Ms Montgomery filed a missing persons report with the Beverly Hills Police and has been in close contact with her family in Sweden.
“They are devastated and overwhelmed,” said Ms Foss, who is in contact with Montgomery every day. “With Camela here and her family in Sweden, it’s hard. I think it’s hard for them to even comprehend that she is missing.”
Ms Foss said her friend has had issues in the past with her landlord about rent. But added that she knew many people she could have asked to stay with before ever thinking of going off the grid or living in her car.
Met while working in the modelling industry in New York City
Ms Foss and Ms Leierth-Segura met while working in the modelling industry in New York City. They found common ground being from Scandinavian countries, Ms Foss from Norway and Ms Leierth-Segura from Sweden.
Both have kept busy lives, but always manage to catch up every few weeks or months over tea. Ms Leierth-Segura has a passion for writing music and treats her cat Morris as her child, her friend said.
Friends working closely with police
The friends are working closely with police and Ms Leierth-Segura’s family in their effort to find her.
In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery urged for help from the public.
“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” Montgomery wrote.
“She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance.”
A GoFundMe has been created by her sister Lisa and loved ones are hoping money will help bring in information to find her.
Musician who wrote Katy Perry hit song mysteriously vanishes from Beverly Hills
A musician who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air” has mysteriously vanished from Beverly Hills, sparking growing fears for her safety.
Swedish-born Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.
Read more:
Musician who wrote Katy Perry hit song mysteriously vanishes from Beverly Hills
Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, vanished from the Beverly Hills area more than six weeks ago
Missing following eviction
Ms Leierth-Segura’s friends told ABC7 that they last heard from her the following day on 30 June and that her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen “in the middle of the night” that night.
Six weeks later, there are still no signs of the talented musician or the Ford Fusion she was driving.
Ms Leierth-Segura’s 19-year-old pet cat Morris is also missing.
The 48-year-old model and musician had been evicted from her apartment sometime before her sudden disappearance because she had been unable to pay the rent, according to friends.
It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she was staying afterwards.
Sister living in Sweden raises alarm
The alarm was raised for the missing woman when her sister, who lives in Sweden, had been unable to get in touch with her for several weeks.
Concerned, she contacted some of her sibling’s friends in the US to ask for their help in finding her.
Friend Liz Montgomery told ABC7 that she filed a missing person’s report to try to find her as fears continue to grow that something may have happened to her.
In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery also urged for help in tracking down the missing woman.
“This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023,” she wrote.
‘This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend'
Friend Liz Montgomery told ABC7 that she filed a missing person’s report to try to find her as fears continue to grow that something may have happened to her.
In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery also urged for help in tracking down the missing woman.
“This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023,” she wrote.
“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.”
She added: “She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance. PLEASE spread the word, SHARE this post, and help us bring Camela home safely. Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies