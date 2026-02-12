Canada mass shooting victims: ‘A good kid’ and a ‘beautiful, kind innocent soul’ among those mourned by close-knit community
Among those killed are 12-year-olds Abel Mwansa Jr. and Kylie May, according to their families
Eight people, including six children, were killed in a deadly mass shooting that rocked Tumbler Ridge, a small, close-knit community located in British Columbia.
Among those killed Tuesday are Abel Mwansa Jr. and Kylie May, both 12, according to their families. Police are yet to release the victims’ identities.
More than 25 other people were injured in the shooting that has become one of the deadliest to occur in Canada, according to initial police estimates. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who police say killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at a nearby home before opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, was also found dead with a “self-inflicted injury.”
Police said the teenager was born biologically male but had been transitioning to female over the past six years. She was not a student at the school but it was not immediately clear if she had previously studied at Tumbler Ridge Secondary.
A 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, a 12-year-old male student and a 13-year-old male student were killed at the school.
Here is everything we know about the victims of the shooting.
Abel Mwansa Jr.
The son of a pastor, Abel Mwansa Jr., was killed Tuesday, according to an announcement from Burning Bush Ministries International - City of Grace Chapel shared on Facebook.
“This loss has brought profound grief to the family, the church, and all who knew and loved him. We kindly ask the Christian community, friends, and well-wishers to stand with the Mwansa family in prayer, love, and support during this difficult time,” the announcement read.
The boy’s parents, pastor Abel Mwansa and Bwalya Chisanga, mourned their son on social media, writing in a post that he will be greatly missed.
Mwansa said in another post that his son was a “good kid” who never missed school, writing in all caps, “Lord I thank you for 12 years 11 months we spent with you.”
Kylie May
Kylie May was remembered as a “beautiful, kind, innocent soul,” on a GoFundMe page created by Kylie’s aunt, Shanon Dycke.
“We are completely devastated and have no words as we try to process the magnitude of the situation,” Dycke wrote.
The fundraiser was created to cover expenses for Kylie’s family in the coming months, including a way to memorialize Kylie, which has yet to be planned.
“My heart aches for the other families involved and for the loss of their children. I am so sorry,” Dycke wrote. “To the families with children still in the hospital; keep fighting. We are sending you prayers.”
It's unclear whether the families of the other six victims killed in the shooting have commented publicly on their loved ones and police are yet to formerly identify those who died.
