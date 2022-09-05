(AP)

At least 10 people are dead and another 15 are hospitalised amid a stabbing spree in 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.

Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.

Officers are trying to find suspects Damien and Myles Sanderson, who are reportedly driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

“We don’t know if they have changed their vehicle,” the RCMP commissioner said during Sunday’s briefing.

Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden on Sunday when she saw first responders nearby. She learned that her neighbour, a senior who lived with his grandson, was killed, she told the Toronto Star.

“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour,” she said, declining to name the individual out of respect for their family’s privacy.