Canada trucker protest - live: Ontario declares state of emergency as protesters outnumber police in Ottawa
Trucker protests against Covid-19 restrictions has stretched on for weeks
Trucker protesters have been cleared from a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a standoff between police and protesters on Saturday night.
Many of the trucks that had been causing the blockade were removed from the bridge on Saturday but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained until Sunday morning to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic despite the blockade being cleared.
The move by authorities to disband the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.
Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said he was “satisfied” with the arguments made by attorneys on behalf of local officials and representatives of the auto industry, with the injunction going into effect at 7pm ET Friday to allow protesters time to move.
The ruling came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call to end blockade across the border, saying that “everything is on the table”.
President Joe Biden had earlier urged Mr Trudeau to use federal powers to resolve the standoff as the demonstrations are reportedly resulting in estimated $1bn losses each day they drag on.
A state of emergency was also declared in Ontario, giving police power to impose fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for people blocking crucial infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rand Paul has said he is “all for” US truckers forming their own convoy and blockading the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, or heading to Washington, DC.
Transport minister says ‘this has to end'
Transport minister Omar Alghabra tweets: “The current blockades continue to have an impact on Canadian workers, our supply chain and our economy. This has to end, we will work with provincial and municipal law enforcement to enforce the law.”
Ottawa Police awaiting reinforcements
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their “plan to end this unlawful occupation” as downtown Ottawa is overtaken by protesters for a third weekend.
“Overnight, demonstrators exhibited aggressive behaviour towards law enforcement including refusing to follow directions, overwhelming officers, and otherwise subverting enforcement efforts,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.
“We have a plan to end this unlawful occupation and await the necessary reinforcements to do so.”
There are 140 criminal investigations underway into the demonstration. As of Saturday at 10.30am, police had made 26 arrests, while police and bylaw services officers had issued 2,600 tickets.
Stand-off continues with bridge still not open
Global News’ Sean O’Shea confirms that the stand-off between police and protesters at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, is continuing.
Despite early signs that the protest might move without a quarrel when threatened with arrests and fines, the road is still not clear and the bridge is not open.
Canada border blockade eases, protesters still block bridge
A tense standoff at a US-Canadian border bridge eased somewhat on Saturday after Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the busy international crossing. But protesters still blocked access as night approached, snarling traffic and trade between the two countries for a sixth day.
Since Monday, demonstrators upset with Covid-19 vaccine mandates and angry at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have choked off access from the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, a major thoroughfare for commerce.
Surrounded by dozens of officers, a man with “Mandate Freedom” and “Trump 2024” spray-painted on his vehicle left the bridge entrance early in the day as others began dismantling a small, tarp-covered encampment. A trucker honked his horn as he, too, drove off, to cheers and chants of “Freedom!”
But more protesters arrived to reinforce the crowd and congregated about two blocks away, waving flags and yelling. While there were no visible physical confrontations, the crowd still controlled the road to the bridge and traffic had not resumed by late afternoon.
The demonstrations at the bridge, in downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the US Department of Homeland Security warned that truck protests may be in the works in the United States.
Mr Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.
Windsor police tweeted that no one had been arrested but urged people to stay away from the bridge: “We appreciate the cooperation of the demonstrators at this time and we will continue to focus on resolving the demonstration peacefully. Avoid area!”
AP
Protesters standing their ground at bridge
Almost 24 hours after the injunction against the Ambassador Bridge protest took effect and protesters are still there.
Royal Canadian Legion condemns barricade removal at National War Memorial
Royal Canadian Legion condemns barricade removal at National War Memorial.
A statement reads: “The National War Memorial is a site of collective remembrance and must be treated with utmost respect at all times. The removal of protective barricades and the reported inaction by those charged with safeguarding this memorial, is deeply disturbing. We must ensure this site is not further desecrated. Those who sacrificed for our freedoms deserve better.”
Protesters set for very cold night
Ottawa’s public health agency has issued a frostbite warning until further notice.
The current temperature in the Canadian capital is -12C (10F) and is expected to dip to -23C (-9F).
When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?
The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.
When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?
Justin Trudeau tells Ottawa demonstrators: ‘It has to stop’
Former Trump official has been spotted at Ottawa’s trucker convoy protest
A one-time science adviser to the Trump administration has been in Ottawa for several days participating in the trucker convoy Covid-19 vaccine mandate protests.
Paul Alexander has described his presence there as a “personal mission”, CBC’s Alexander Panetta reports.
During his time in the Canadian capital, he has appeared on stage, at news conferences, alongside People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, and has been tweeting about supplying fuel to protesting truckers.
A former Trump official has been spotted at Ottawa’s trucker convoy protest
Alexander told CBC people have been in touch about organising ‘massive’ version of protest in US
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies