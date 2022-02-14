✕ Close Canada truck protest continues as Biden pressures Trudeau to end blockade

Trucker protesters have been cleared from a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, following a standoff between police and protesters on Saturday night.

Many of the trucks that had been causing the blockade were removed from the bridge on Saturday but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained until Sunday morning to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic despite the blockade being cleared.

The move by authorities to disband the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.

Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said he was “satisfied” with the arguments made by attorneys on behalf of local officials and representatives of the auto industry, with the injunction going into effect at 7pm ET Friday to allow protesters time to move.

The ruling came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call to end blockade across the border, saying that “everything is on the table”.

President Joe Biden had earlier urged Mr Trudeau to use federal powers to resolve the standoff as the demonstrations are reportedly resulting in estimated $1bn losses each day they drag on.

A state of emergency was also declared in Ontario, giving police power to impose fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for people blocking crucial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rand Paul has said he is “all for” US truckers forming their own convoy and blockading the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, or heading to Washington, DC.