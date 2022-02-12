✕ Close Canada truck protest continues as Biden pressures Trudeau to end blockade

Police are moving in to end the trucker blockade at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The move by authorities comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrputed US-Canada trade.

Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said he was “satisfied” with the arguments made by attorneys on behalf of local officials and representatives of the auto industry, with the injunction going into effect at 7pm ET Friday to allow protesters time to move.

The truckers were given until 7pm local time to disperse, but police moved in on Saturday morning after the deadline was ignored.

The ruling came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call to end blockade across the border, saying that “everything is on the table”.

President Joe Biden had earlier urged Mr Trudeau to use federal powers to resolve the standoff as the demonstrations are reportedly resulting in estimated $1bn losses each day they drag on.

A state of emergency was also declared in Ontario, giving police power to impose fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for people blocking crucial infrastructure.