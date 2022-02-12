Canada trucker protest - live: Police move in to end Ambassador bridge blockade as deadline ignored
Trucker protests against Covid-19 restrictions now in sixteenth day
Police are moving in to end the trucker blockade at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
The move by authorities comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrputed US-Canada trade.
Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said he was “satisfied” with the arguments made by attorneys on behalf of local officials and representatives of the auto industry, with the injunction going into effect at 7pm ET Friday to allow protesters time to move.
The truckers were given until 7pm local time to disperse, but police moved in on Saturday morning after the deadline was ignored.
The ruling came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his call to end blockade across the border, saying that “everything is on the table”.
President Joe Biden had earlier urged Mr Trudeau to use federal powers to resolve the standoff as the demonstrations are reportedly resulting in estimated $1bn losses each day they drag on.
A state of emergency was also declared in Ontario, giving police power to impose fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for people blocking crucial infrastructure.
Protesters break into singing national anthem
On Saturday morning, protesters continued to linger at the US-Canada border, at one point breaking into song.
Police move in to end bridge blockade
Police have moved in to end the blockade of the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada.
Chris Baynes has the full story
Police begin removing trucker protesters from Canada-US border blockade
Canadian police have moved in to remove truckers from a blockade at one the busiest border crossings to the US.
ICYMI: Blockade causing estimated $1bn in daily losses
Truckers blocking ports of entry between Canada and the US are reportedly causing $1bn in losses each day the demonstrations drag on.
Arthur Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, offered that harrowing estimate in an interview with Newsweek.
“It’s over a billion dollars a day [in goods and services] that goes across the Canadian border,” he said. “If you have a disruption like that, it doesn’t take long to get into tens of billions or hundreds of billions of dollars.”
The auto industry is bearing the brunt of the economic damage from the blockade, prompting car companies to request an injunction to clear the Ambassador Bridge.
Biden puts pressure on Trudeau
President Joe Biden on Thursday urged the Canadian government to use its federal powers to end the trucker blockade as it continued to put a strain on supply chains.
The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Royal Canadian Mounted Police reinforcements are being sent to Windsor, Ottawa and Coutts, Alberta where another border blockade is happening.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually with leaders of Canada’s opposition late Thursday and said he spoke with Windsor’s mayor. Trudeau’s office said there is a willingness to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the blockades.
The Associated Press reports:
Mayor says police will co-ordinate bridge injunction
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said ina statement that he was pleased the court granted the injunction.
“At the same time, I’m disappointed that it had to come to this,” Mayor Dilkens said.
“I remain hopeful for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the current blockade. Local, regional and national law enforcement will collaborate and co-ordinate how best to respond to this legal ruling and seek to reopen the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed, to ensure the safety and security of all involved.”
ICYMI: CNN analyst walks back call for ‘vigilante’ crackdown
A CNN analyst and former official in the Obama administration has walked back her calls for harsh action against the Canada trucker blockade after being accused of promoting vigilantism.
Juliette Kayyem, who served as assistant secretary of homeland security for intergovernmental affairs under President Barack Obama, condemned the demonstrations in a string of tweets on Thursday as the Ambassador Bridge remained at a standstill for a fourth day.
“The convoy protest, applauded by right wing media as a "freedom protest," is an economic and security issue now,” she wrote.
“The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks.”
Ms Kayyem’s remarks sparked outcry from Twitter users accusing her of advocating for violence and against freedom of speech.
She responded to the uproar in a tweet hours later, suggesting that her prior comments had been misinterpreted.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:
Bridge protesters not moving for 7pm injunction
Canadian media at the Ambassador Bridge say that there is no sign of protesters leaving, despite a court-ordered 7pm EST injunction.
WATCH: Trudeau says ‘everything on the table’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his promise to bring the trucker protests under control at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
His full remarks are available below:
City of Ottawa files protest injunction
The City of Ottawa has filed a legal injunction “to address the actions of protestors during the ongoing demonstration” it announced on Friday afternoon.
And it added: “More information will be shared in the coming days.”
