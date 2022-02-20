Canada trucker protest – live: Police use pepper spray and stun grenades in bid to clear Ottawa trucks
Police action to arrest truckers begins on Day 22 of protest after leaders taken into custody on Thursday
Police in Ottawa made forceful arrests, using pepper spray and stun grenades as law enforcement steps up its response to the trucker protests that have gripped the Canadian capital for weeks, in demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Riot police armed with batons and rifles moved to clear out sections of downtown Ottawa on Saturday, where protesters have parked trucks and largely disrupted the flow of normal life in the city. The New York Times reported that some arrests were made at gunpoint.
The assembled anti-vaccine mandate activists chanted, “Shame on you!” at officers as they made arrests.
Canada’s parliament has shutdown and cancelled plans for a debate about the implementation of the Emergencies Act amid the ongoing police operation.
Under the Emergencies Act invoked by prime minister Justin Trudeau, law enforcement officials have the ability to arrest people for obstruction of roadways and disruptive behaviour. Authorities also have the power to seize vehicles, freeze bank accounts, and cancel licences.
Police started moving in on Friday morning and have been slowly, but steadily advancing, pushing protesters back towards the centre of the convoy.
Twenty-one vehicles were towed and least 100 people were taken into custody, according to officials, with some demonstrators found with smoke grenades and fireworks in their bags.
Since Wednesday, increasingly stern messages to truckers have warned them to go or face criminal charges. Many appeared determined to stay, but quietly some have heeded the warnings and left.
Protest site clear for the first time in months
More than 22 days after a trucker convoy rolled into Canada’s capital to protest Covid mandates, most of the streets around the Canadian parliament were cleared after police actions.
The protesters were chased away by policemen in riot gear and arrests were made to retain control of Wellington Street, where protesters had gathered.
The protests in Ottawa - the last major stronghold of the protesters - appeared to be largely over by Saturday evening. Some protesters, however, warned they were only regrouping.
“I think we’ve started something here,” Mark Suitor, a 33-year-old protester from Hamilton, Ontario, told the Associated Press.
“This is going to be a very big division in our country,” he said. “I don’t believe this is the end.”
Protesters clash with police as arrests continue
Ottawa police said protesters clashed with police “assaulting officers with weapons” as demonstrations continue through the night.
The police said the assault warranted them to deploy mid range impact weapons (ARWEN) to stop the violent actions of the protesters.
As many as 47 protesters were arrested on Saturday, bringing the total to 170 so far. The capital police have also towed 53 vehicles since Friday as they clampdown on protesters.
Most of the streets around the Canadian Parliament went quiet after clashes and protests.
As the protest site cleared, police said they will pursue charges against those involved.
“If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges,” interim police Chief Steve Bell said police.
Meanwhile in Ukraine...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have his hands full at home, but his government also has its eyes abroad.
On Saturday, Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defence Minister, announced that lethal military aid from Canada had arrived.
The shipment included rifles, machine guns, surveillance gear, and other military technology.
‘You must leave’: Ottawa police warn demonstrators to leave nighttime events
Ottawa police are continuing to clear out the capital.
On Saturday evening, as demonstrations appeared set to continue through the night, officials warned that “anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested.”
Protests continue in Ottawa despite ratcheted up police presence
Despite a heavy police presence, protests continued in downtown Ottawa through the night.
Though demonstrators have been cleared from Wellington Street, near Parliament, they’ve massed not far away on Sparks Street instead.
The carnival atmosphere of the movement has continued.
So far, protests have included DJs, hot tubs, and even children’s bouncy castles, and Saturday didn’t disappoint on this front.
In one clip, captured by the Globe and Mail’s Janice Dickson, protestors were seen dancing to music on a sound system.
The symbol of the convoy protests: an upside-down flag
One of the enduring symbols of the Canadian trucker protests has been upside-down Canadian flags.
CTV reporter Mackenzie Gray captured a clip of one such banner during Saturday’s protests.
ICYMI: Ottawa police make forceful arrests of Canadian truck convoy protesters amid effort to regain control of city
Ottawa police arrested scores of demonstrators, using pepper spray and stun grenades, as law enforcement seek to tamp down on protests against a vaccine mandate for truckers that have been consuming the Canadian capital for weeks.
Riot police armed with batons and rifles moved to clear out sections of downtown Ottawa on Saturday, where protesters have parked trucks and largely disrupted the flow of normal life in the city. The New York Times reported that some arrests were made at gunpoint. Read more details about this morning’s dramatic arrests below.
Ottawa police make forceful arrests of Canadian truck convoy protesters
At least 100 people have been arrested
Video shows convoy trucker driving out of downtown Ottawa
The long-haul trucks that were the symbol of the Canadian convoy protests have begun clearing out of downtown Ottawa.
Here’s a clip of one cab driving away from the protest zone, captured by Global News.
Convoy protest organiser Tamara Lich remains in jail
Tamara Lich, who helped organise the $10 million GoFundMe that supported the Canadian trucker convoy protests, remains in jail on Saturday, as an Ontario judge weighs whether to grant her bail.
She was arrested on Thursday with her fellow protest leader Chris Barber and charged with counselling to commit mischief.
In court on Saturday, Crown attorneys argued that the woman might not be able to pay a proposed $5,000 bond if she violated the terms of her release.
During the proceedings, Ms Lich wore a hoodie that read, “I love Canadian oil and gas.”
WATCH: Police use batons, pepper spray, and stun grenades to clear out crowds
Heavily armed riot police in Ottawa used pepper spray, stun grenades, and batons to clear out crowds of demonstrators, who have paralysed the capital for weeks with their anti-vaccine mandate protests.
Watch video of the clashes below, captured by Reuters.
