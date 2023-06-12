Rescue efforts under way after tour boat capsizes in New York cave

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rescue efforts are currently underway in New York state after a tour boat capsized inside a cave 20 miles from Niagara Falls.

Lockport Police said that up to 36 passengers were on board the Lockport Cave & Underground tour boat when it capsized in the cave at around 11.45am on Monday morning.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene to search for the passengers.

By 12.30pm, all passengers on board had been pulled from the water, reported BNO News.

However, multiple people were receiving treatment for injuries and their conditions remain unknown.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area. This incident is still ongoing,” LPD said in a statement.

It also remains unclear how exactly the boat capsized.

All 36 people onboard the tour boat were eventually accounted for, WBEN NewsRadio tweeted at 12.54pm.

36 all accounted for after tour boat capsized on Lockport cave tour pic.twitter.com/szdX20rDtZ — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) June 12, 2023

Lockport Cave is a half-mile-long manmade tunnel created in the 19th century with the original purpose of transporting water from the Erie Canal to the nearby Holly Manufacturing Company to power the plant.

In the 1970s, it was turned into an attraction offering thrilling underground boat rides to tourists.

According to the New York Upstate website, the water in the caves is around two to four feet in depth.

Lockport is a city of approximately 21,000 residents in Niagara County, New York, and is located around 20 miles northeast of Buffalo.