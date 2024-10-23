Cardi B says she's hospitalized with medical emergency, will miss music festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cardi B says she has been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I wont get to see my fans this weekend."

She added, "I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t Worry.”

The 32-year-old New York native gave no details on her condition.

Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. The two are going through a divorce.

She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Music Fest.