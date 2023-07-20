✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Alabama police say alleged kidnap victim Carlee Russell told them her abductors forced her to get undressed and then took photos of her.

Officials have poured cold water on the 25-year-old’s claim to have been kidnapped from the side of a road last week, saying she appears to have made internet searches relating to abductions prior to the incident.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference that investigators were “unable to verify” most of Ms Russell’s statements, in which she described her whereabouts for the 49 hours she was missing.

Ms Russell has refused to be interviewed, said Mr Derzis. Police said she told them in her initial report that she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman forced her to strip and took photos of her.

Police told media about Ms Russell’s peculiar search history on Wednesday afternoon, saying she had searched for the movie Taken and Amber Alerts, raising the possibility she may have feigned her abduction.

She had claimed being kidnapped from the side of Interstate 459 on 13 July after she pulled off to the side of the road because a toddler was walking barefoot and alone.