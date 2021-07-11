Terrifying footage shows the moment bystanders were forced to intervene to stop a carnival ride from toppling over with people on it.

The foundation of the Magic Carpet Ride at the 95th Annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City in northern Michigan began to come loose from the ground, seemingly about to fall, on Thursday night.

About 10 passengers were on the ride when it became clear that it wasn’t safe.

As the ride started to sway dangerously, more than a dozen bystanders rushed towards the foundation of the structure and climbed onto it to stabilise it until it could come to a halt.

The crowd cheered as the ride finally came to a stop and passengers could safely disembark.

UpNorthLive News reported that no one was injured and that the ride had been taken down by Friday morning.

Kat Paye, the festival’s executive director, told the New York Daily News in a statement that the ride had been sent to its manufacturer for inspection.

“Inspections of the rides happen daily and written reports are filled out and completed on each ride every morning prior to operation,” she said. She added that she was in contact with the operator of the ride, Arnold Amusements, Inc.

“I am grateful for the quick response of staff and community members and very thankful that there were no injuries,” Ms Paye said.

A representative for Arnold Amusements, Inc. told the outlet that the cause for the malfunction remained unclear.

“It was a scary situation and we’re very fortunate … all of the patrons as well as the operator and the other customers that were around the ride are all safe,” office manager Joey Even told the paper.