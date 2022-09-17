Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seventeen cats died at a Los Angeles pet hotel when a fire tore through a strip mall in the city, according to officials.

More than 120 firefighters responded to the incident in the Palm neighborhood of the city early on Saturday morning, says Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was contained to a few structures in the mall, but heavy smoke went through neighbouring businesses, including Cat Place LA.

“Sadly 17 cats perished at the scene. Two were rescued and saved,” said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman.

Firefighters tried unsuccessfully to revive the cats, Mr Humphrey told ABC7.

The two surviving animals were given to the facility’s owner and taken for veterinary care. Their condition is unknown.

There were no civilian injuries but one firefighter required hospital treatment.

“One firefighter took ill during the intense firefight, and has been taken to an area hospital in fair condition for observation,” he added.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.