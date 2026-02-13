Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Customs and Border Protection supervisor has been charged over allegations he harbored an undocumented migrant girlfriend that authorities say is also his niece.

Andres Wilkinson, 52, was aware of the woman’s unlawful immigration status “yet maintained a romantic relationship with her,” according to the Department of Justice.

Wilkinson has served with CBP since 2001 and was promoted to a supervisory position in 2021, which involved overseeing the enforcement of customs and immigration laws.

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by The Independent, law enforcement learned the woman and her daughter were residing at Wilkinson’s residence without legal authorization after entering the U.S. on a non-migrant visa in 2023.

In May 2025, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility received law enforcement database research “indicating” that the woman was Wilkinson's niece.

open image in gallery A Customs and Border Protection supervisor has been charged over allegations he harbored an undocumented migrant girlfriend that authorities say is also his niece ( AP )

Investigators found that the woman was the daughter of a man who Wilkinson had listed as his brother in his 2023 background investigation, court documents stated.

According to the complaint, when she first arrived in the U.S. the woman had been married to another man. However, though the man had filed a green card petition for her in January 2024, the application was withdrawn that April.

From June through November 2025, law enforcement conducted surveillance at Wilkinson’s residence and observed the woman and her child living there.

On February 5 this year, CBP OPR approached and detained the woman in Laredo, Texas. She later “admitted that she had been living with her uncle,” Wilkinson, since August 2024.

open image in gallery Andres Wilkinson is accused of knowingly transporting the woman through U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints and to San Antonio ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Wilkinson had also financially supported her by providing his credit cards, housing, and assistance with her “financial obligations, including medical debt,” and by adding her to his vehicle insurance, the complaint stated.

It also alleges Wilkinson knowingly transported the woman through U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints and to San Antonio. Messages also indicated she and her child resided with him.

If convicted on the charges of “harboring an illegal alien,” Wilkinson faces up to 10 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine, according to the Justice Department.

The Independent has attempted to contact Wilkinson through his listed attorney.