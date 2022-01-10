CDC advises Americans to ‘avoid’ travel to Canada given covid case numbers

CDC issues highest warning level for travellers to travel to Canada - telling people to ‘avoid’ country if possible

Sheila Flynn
in Denver
Monday 10 January 2022 22:31
The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to sweep the continent.

The CDC raised its warning level to Four - the highest it has - regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.

“If you must travel to Canda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned, continuing: “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”

